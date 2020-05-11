Global Gonorrhea Treatment Market 2020:Emerging Trends And Forecast By MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC, Alopexx Vaccine LLC, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG

Gonorrhea treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with gonorrhea and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gonorrhea treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC, Alopexx Vaccine LLC, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, LUPIN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, WOCKHARDT, Nostrum Laboratories Inc, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Apotex Inc, Pfizer Inc, Genocea Biosciences, Inc and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Alopexx Vaccine LLC has completed the phase I clinical trial with AV0328, a vaccine targeting poly-N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG) for the protection against many serious and life-threatening infections such as pneumonia, meningitis, bloodstream infections, and gonorrhea. In phase I clinical trial, AV0328 demonstrated excellent well-tolerated and safe which had no overall adverse event. If trial successful it will change treatment paradigms and improve the millions of people suffering from gonorrhea.

In June 2017, MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC, reported positive result of RX-P2177, a novel pyrrolocytosine antibiotic is developing for the treatment of gonorrhea. The trial demonstrated the strong activity in vitro against contemporary clinical gonorrhea isolates, including those resistant to ceftriaxone, ciprofloxacin and azithromycin. This clinical trial results indicating potentially significant clinical benefits for patients with gonorrhea.

Segmentation: Global Gonorrhea Treatment Market

Global Gonorrhea Treatment Market By Drug Class (Sulfonamides, Tetracycline, Aminopenicillins, Macrolides), Drugs (Erythromycin, Clarithromycin, Azithromycin, Roxithromycin and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of the gonorrhea worldwide is driving the growth of this market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Increase in incidence of unprotected sex has led to an increase in the prevalence gonorrhea can propel the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

