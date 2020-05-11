Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2026

Enteral nutrition or enteral feeding is defined as delivery of proteins, minerals, and other essential nutritional products directly into the stomach of a patient with the help of tubes. Enteral feeding is usually required in patients having difficulty to swallow food through the mouth due to certain disability or disorder, or during hospital stay, or other factors. Enteral feeding is done using different tubes, depending on the condition and type of the patient; the health care providers decide on the best route for insertion of enteral feeding tubes into the body of the patient. Enteral feeding is usually a common practice among neonates and infants as they are unable to swallow food on their own.

Â It is also used for pediatric as well as adult patients owing to chronic disease conditions, trauma, or other health factors. Enteral feeding tubes are available in different sizes, depending on the feed volume and the type of patient they are required for. Size of enteral feeding tubes ranges from 4FG to 24FG. Manufacturers also use different color codes for these devices, so as to make them easily identifiable and avoid their misconnection with parenteral feeding tubes. Â

Growing adult and pediatric population suffering from chronic diseases, leading to increasing inpatient hospital and intensive care unit stays, along with rising number of pre-term births requiring neonatal intensive care, is a major factor driving the demand for enteral feeding, and thereby, enteral feeding tubes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 in every 10 babies is born pre-term globally, which is an estimated 15 million pre-term babies born every year. Majority of pre-term births is recorded in emerging countries, such as China, India, Brazil, etc.

This, combined with growing patient population suffering from chronic diseases and undergoing intensive care treatment, has boosted the demand for enteral feeding tubes in the global market. Also, increasing number of enteral feeding tubes market players introducing new and innovative enteral feeding tubes, such as ENFit devices, which is expected to reduce tubing misconnections and replace existing feeding tubes by 2020 in most of the countries, is expected to lead to a decrease in prices and propel the demand for enteral feeding tubes in the global market from 2018-2026. Â

The global enteral feeding tubes market can be segmented on the basis of patient type, product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the enteral feeding tubes market can be spilt into nasogastric feeding tubes, orogastric feeding tubes, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy feeding tubes, jejunal tubes, and others. The nasogastric feeding tubes segment dominated the global enteral feeding tubes market in 2017. In terms of patient type, the global enteral feeding tubes market can be bifurcated into neonates, infants, pediatrics, and adults.

Different tubes are used in case of different patient types, depending on the volume of feed and the condition of the patients. Based on end-user, the global enteral feeding tubes market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, neonatal care centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the global enteral feeding tubes market in 2017, and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period. Â

In terms of region, the global enteral feeding tubes market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 and is projected to continue the trend during the forecast period. North America constituted a large share of the global enteral feeding tubes market in 2017 due to rise in surgical procedures performed in the U.S. and higher adoption of new and advanced enteral feeding tubes in the region. The enteral feeding tubes market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Â

Key players operating in the global enteral feeding tubes market include Halyard Health, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Kabi Ltd, Vygon, C.R. Bard, Inc., and Smiths Medical.

