Electric Violin Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2018 – 2026

Electric Violin Market – Overview

An electric violin is equipped with an electronic sound output. This type of violin has a solid body manufactured specifically to be electrified with built-in pickups. Stuff Smith, a jazz and blues artist is credited as the first performer to use an electrified violin and to adapt pickups and amplifiers to violins. The violinists bifurcate the electric violin into two categories, electric and half acoustic. Half acoustic is a violin which is fitted and rebuilt with a pickup microphone.

Electric violin is majorly used by non-classical musicians in popular genres such as hip hop, rock, jazz, pop, country, New Age, and experimental music. It is extensively employed in folk rock. The electric violin generates an electronic sound output, which blends modern style of music with the classic genre. This, in turn, is increasing the adoption of electric violins. Benefits such as improved posture, improved upper body strength, and enhanced dexterity associated with violin also boost the market. It provides the ability to control and decide the sound output; therefore, several violinists prefer electric violin over other musical instruments. Furthermore, the electric violin also offers the violinists to achieve a greater resonance and sound by easily connecting to a tooth box system or an amplifier. These violins can satisfy artistic standards and be utilized effectively in a wide variety of genres. Â

This, is anticipated to further given rise to new artistic opportunities. The versatility of music offered by these violins has acted as the major factor in the increasing adoption of the electric violins. This instrument does not produce sound when it is not connected to a speaker and an amplifier. Increase in popularity of built-in headphone amplifier for electric violin has positively impacted the electric violin market.

Electric Violin Market – Drivers and Restraints

Solid body electric violins have a minimalistic, non-traditional design for weight reduction. There are many variations available based on the standard design, such as extra violin strings, frets, sympathetic strings, baritone strings that sound an octave lower than normal, and machine heads, which are used to shape the raw sound of music to the playerÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s preference. Signals of electric violin generally passes through an electronic processing in the same way as electric guitar achieves a desired sound. Battery-operated, fully electric violins are referred to as silent violins. Electric violins create vibration which are turned into an electric signal via a piezoelectric or magnetic pickup. These signals are then sent to an amplifier and then to a speaker. Â

Electric violins have made amplification and recording easy for violinists. Furthermore, these violins offer a range of features and provide the ability to amplify the instrument using a jack to jack instrument cable by implementing inbuilt headphone amplifier. Some of the e-violins offer eye-catching and unique appearance. Cecillio 4/4 CEVN-2BK Electric Violin, Bunnel Edge Electric Violin, Barcus Berry Vibrato Acoustic Electric, DZ Strad E201 4-String Electric Violin, and NS Design WAV Electric Violin are few electric and acoustic violins available in the market.

Electric Violin Market – Segmentation

The global electric violin market can be categorized based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the electric violin market can be segregated into carved, hybrid, and laminate. Based on application, the electric violin market can be classified into professionals, amateurs, and others. The other segment includes popular and classical music. Based on region, the global electric violin market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Electric Violin Market – Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global electric violin market include Karl HÃÆÃÂ¶fner GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Wood Violins (New York), Jonathan Cooper (Maine), DÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢Addardio, Earthenware, Super Sensitive, Yamaha, ViolinSmart, Cecilio, Stagg, Rogue Barcus Berry (North Carolina), The Realist and MusicianÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s Gear.

