Destination Market Insights: East Africa-Analysis of Destination Markets, Infrastructure and Attractions, and Risks and Opportunities

Destination Market Insight provides in-depth analysis of a tourist destination, in this case for the East Africa region. The countries included in this report are Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The East African region is going from strength to strength with over 9 million international arrivals in 2018. Although recent terrorist attacks have affected Kenya’s inbound market, there is a positive trajectory across the region with GlobalData expecting arrivals to exceed 10 million by 2022.

This report is part of GlobalData’s Destination Market Insights Series. These reports provide an in-depth analysis of a tourist destination and its key source markets, as well as an assessment of the trends and issues in the covered destniantion market, in this case East Africa.

Scope

– Mozambique, Kenya, and Mauritius are the leading tourist destinations in the region in terms of international arrivals.

– Leisure accounts for over half of all trips by purpose.

– The countries of the region should focus on improving air connectivity, security, and capitalize on niche tourism segments such as Volontourism and Eco Tourism.

– Overtourism, terrorism, and crime remains issues that pose barriers to growth.

Companies Mentioned:

Kenya Airways

Ethiopian Airlines

Air Seychelles

Air Tanzania

RwandAir

Accor Hotels

Airbnb

Marriott

InterContinental Hotels Group

