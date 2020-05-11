Decorative Wallpaper Market and Forecast Study Launched 2017 – 2025
Decorative Wallpaper , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Decorative Wallpaper market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.
According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.
key players operating in the market are:
- Hanmero
- Arthouse
- York Wallcoverings
- Romosa Wallcoverings
- Burke Décor
- Holden
- Muraspec Wallcoverings
- Asian Paints Ltd.
- Arte
- Wallquest Inc.
Global Decorative Wallpaper Market: Segmentation
The global decorative wallpaper market can be segmented based on:
- Material Type
- Adhesive Coating
- End-use
- Distribution Channel
- Purchase Type
- Region
Global Decorative Wallpaper Market, by Material Type
- Non-woven
- Vinyl/ PVC
- Paper
- Fabric
- Others (Wood, Metallic, Velvet, Mica, Yarn, Beads, etc.)
Global Decorative Wallpaper Market, by Adhesive Coating
- Non-pasted
- Self-adhesive
- Pre-pasted
Global Decorative Wallpaper Market, by End-use
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Decorative Wallpaper Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Global Decorative Wallpaper Market, by Purchase Type
- Single Roll
- Multiple Rolls
The report on the global decorative wallpaper market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the global decorative wallpaper market across regions.
