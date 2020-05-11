Commercial Telematics Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2029
In 2029, the Commercial Telematics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Commercial Telematics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Commercial Telematics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Commercial Telematics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Commercial Telematics market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Commercial Telematics market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Commercial Telematics market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Companies profiled in this report include MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., WirelessCar AB, ORBCOMM Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom N.V., Trimble Navigation Limited, and OnStar LLC.
-
OEM Telematics
- Embedded OEM Systems
- Hybrid OEM Systems
-
Aftermarket Telematics
- Embedded Aftermarket Telematics
- Portable Aftermarket Telematics
- Fleet / Asset Management
- Satellite Navigation
- Infotainment
- Insurance Telematics
- Telehealth Solutions
- Remote Alarm and Monitoring
- Others
- Transportation and Logistics
- Healthcare
- Construction
- Government and Utilities
- Insurance
- Manufacturing
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Research Methodology of Commercial Telematics Market Report
The global Commercial Telematics market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Commercial Telematics market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Commercial Telematics market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
