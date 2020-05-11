Chile Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2020

“Chile Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019” is among the latest country specific policy report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist that offers comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the country.

The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

Get Sample Copy of This Report [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2956350

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope

The report provides the renewable framework of Chile. Its scope includes –

– Key policies and regulations supporting the development of renewable energy in Chile

– Information on strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.

– Financial incentives including Feed-in-tariff, Feed-in-premium, rebates, loans, grants and other tax credits and exemptions to support the implementation of the renewable energy.

Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

– Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

– Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country.

– Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2956350

Important key points of this research report:

1.1 List of Tables

2 Introduction

2.1 Renewable Energy Policy

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Chile

3.1 Overview

3.2 National Strategy for the Energy Sector

3.3 Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Law (NCRE Law): Law 20,257

3.4 Energy 2050 Roadmap

3.5 Tenders/Auctions

3.6 Energy Program

3.7 Energy route 2018-2022

3.8 Energy Access Fund

3.9 Clean Technology Fund

3.10 Support for Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Development Program

3.11 Invest Chile Project

3.12 Carbon Tax Exemption for Biomass

3.13 Program for Rural and Social Energy (PERYS)

3.14 Access for small and non-conventional power producers: Short Law I and II

3.15 PMGD (Small Distributed Generation Media) program

Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/chile-renewable-energy-policy-handbook-2019

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.