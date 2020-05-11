Building Information Modeling Software Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth By 2027- AECOM, Autodesk, Beck Technology, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes SA, HEXAGON, Nemetschek AG, Pentagon Solutions, Synchro Software

The building information modeling (BIM) is a procedure that involves generating and managing digital representations of physical as well as functional appearances of a construction project. These are used by engineers, architects, as well as other professionals in the construction field. The BIM includes files, which are capable of being extracted, exchanged, or networked for supporting decision making concerning a building or the other built assets. It facilitates the user to plan, design, construct, operate, and maintain the varied physical infrastructure along with rapid data exchange amongst the involved individuals.

The growth of building information modeling software market is highly propelled by the increasing needs or large-scale project management. Further, the building information modeling software market is influenced by the expanding focus of companies on cultivating and managing the resources essential for effective product outputs. Moreover, the benefits of building information modeling software such as process management, automation, and projecting profitability are fueling the building information modeling software market growth.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. AECOM

2. Autodesk, Inc.

3. Beck Technology, Ltd.

4. Bentley Systems, Inc.

5. Dassault Systemes SA

6. HEXAGON

7. Nemetschek AG

8. Pentagon Solutions Ltd.

9. Synchro Software Ltd.

10. Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Building Information Modeling Software Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Building Information Modeling Software Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Building Information Modeling Software Market

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Building Information Modeling Software Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Building Information Modeling Software market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

