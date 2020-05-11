B2B for Food in Foodservice Market Is Taking Huge Leap Towards Future Growth Pizza Hut, Just Eat, Zomato, Swiggy, Deliveroo, Delivery Hero, Food Panda
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of B2B for Food in Foodservice market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the B2B for Food in Foodservice value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Fresh Food
Processed food
Segmentation by application:
Restaurant
Hotel
Other
Key players profiled in the report include Domino’s, Takeaway.com, Grub Hub, Papa John’s International, Jimmy John’s, Pizza Hut, Just Eat, Zomato, Swiggy, Deliveroo, Delivery Hero, Food Panda
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global B2B for Food in Foodservice market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of B2B for Food in Foodservice market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global B2B for Food in Foodservice players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the B2B for Food in Foodservice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of B2B for Food in Foodservice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
Global B2B for Food in Foodservice Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global B2B for Food in Foodservice by Players
4 B2B for Food in Foodservice by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global B2B for Food in Foodservice Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Domino’s
11.2 Takeaway.com
11.3 Grub Hub
11.4 Papa John’s International
11.5 Jimmy John’s
11.6 Pizza Hut
11.7 Just Eat
11.8 Zomato
11.9 Swiggy
11.10 Deliveroo
11.10.2 B2B for Food in Foodservice Product Offered
11.12 Food Panda
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
