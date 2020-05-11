Automotive Transmission Market to 2025 -Global Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts
Global Automotive Transmission industry valued approximately USD 143 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.76% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The increasing usage Automatic Manual Transmission is speculated to escalate the demands of Automotive Transmissions.
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG., Getrag, Magna International Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Continental AG, Jatco Ltd., and GKN PLC. The companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Transmission Type:
– Manual
– Automatic
Fuel Type:
– Gasoline
– Diesel
Vehicle Type:
– Passenger Cars
– LCVs
– ICVs
– HCVs
– Off-road
– Construction
– Defense
– Farm Tractors
Regions:
– North America
– U.S.
– Canada
– Europe
– UK
– Germany
– Asia Pacific
– China
– India
– Japan
– Latin America
– Brazil
– Mexico
– Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Automotive Transmission Market Study
– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
– Venture capitalists
– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
– Third-party knowledge providers
– Investment bankers
– Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Research Methodology
1.1. Research Process
1.1.1. Data Mining
1.1.2. Analysis
1.1.3. Market Estimation
1.1.4. Validation
1.1.5. Publishing
1.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Automotive Transmission Market Definition & Scope
2.1. Objective of The Study
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of The Study
2.4. Years Considered for The Study
2.5. Currency Conversion Rates
2.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)
Chapter 4. Global Automotive Transmission Industry Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Automotive Transmission Market by Transmission Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Automotive Transmission Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.2.1. Automatic
5.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)
5.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)
5.2.2. Manual
5.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)
5.2.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)
Continue……..
