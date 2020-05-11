Automotive Electronics Market To Surpass a Value Of US$ XX By The End Of 2017 – 2022

Transparency Market Research recently published a market analysis on the global keyword market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the keyword market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Segmentation

In this report, the global GMO crops and seeds market is studied on the basis of crop type, trait, sales channel, and geography. On the basis of crop type, the global GMO crops and seeds market is classified into corn, soyabean, cotton, alfalfa, sugar beets, zucchini, papaya, potato, apple and others. Corn represents the leading crop type segment in the global GMO crops and seeds market. This is because large volume of corn produced in developed countries is genetically modified, which is further engineered to produce a soil bacterium which is an effective insecticide.

In terms of trait, the segments of the global GMO crops and seeds market are herbicide tolerance, insect tolerance, and other traits. On the basis of sales channel, direct sales, modern trade, e-retailers, and other retail outlets are the segments that divide the global GMO crops and seeds market in this report.

The report divides the global GMO crops and seeds market into the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of geography, North America tops among other regional markets for GMO crops and seeds vis-à-vis revenue. The regional market of North America is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the 2017- 2022 forecast period and continue to remain the most attractive regional market.

However, Europe is expected to surpass in terms of growth rate for the forecast period between 2017 and 2022.

Global GMO Crops and Seeds Market: Competitive Analysis

The report profiles leading players for GMO crops and seeds for their distinguishing business attributes and provides market share analysis of key players partaking in the global GMO crops and seeds market. Some of the leading players in the global GMO crops and seeds market are BASF SE, DOW Agrosciences LLC, KWS SAAT SE, Monsanto Co., Syngenta AG, E.l. du Poant de Nemours & Co, Bejo Zaden BV, DLF Seeds and Science, Bayer Crop Science India Ltd, Groupe Limagrain, Land O’ Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corp, Takii Sedds, Agreliant Genetics LLC, and Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd.

The report includes an evaluation of stakeholder winning strategies by segmenting the global GMO crops and seeds market as below:

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, Crop Type

Corn

Soyabean

Cotton

Alfalfa

Sugar Beets

Zucchini

Papaya

Potato

Apple

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, Trait

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect Tolerance

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

E-retailers

Other Retail Outlets

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific except Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

