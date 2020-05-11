Atherosclerosis Drug Market 2027 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which arteries become narrow, enlarged, or they become hardened. These conditions lead to weak pulse rate, lowered blood pressure in limbs, and others. Therefore, to treat atherosclerosis conditions medications such as cholesterol medications, antiplatelet medications, beta-blocker medications, and others. These medications are known as atherosclerosis drugs.

The atherosclerosis drug market is projected to mark a good market value owing to the key driving factors such as rising incidences of atherosclerosis diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing pharmaceutical productions, and others. The market is expected to experience growth opportunities due to growing drug development activities, and rising market consolidations in the industry.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Mylan N.V.

2. Sanofi S.A.

3. AstraZeneca

4. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

5. Amgen

6. Pfizer Inc.

7. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.)

8. Merck and Co., Inc.

9. Novartis AG

10. Bayer AG

The global atherosclerosis drug market is segmented on the basis of drug class and application. Based on the drug class the market is categorized as cholesterol lowering medications, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ace) inhibitors, anti-platelet medications, fibric acid and omega-3 fatty acid derivatives, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, and others. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online-pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global atherosclerosis drug market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The atherosclerosis drug market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting atherosclerosis drug market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the atherosclerosis drug market in these regions.

