Advanced HD Television Sets Market Research Methodology, Development Opportunities and Geographical Forecast to 2027 | Changhong Electric, Hisense, Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings, KONKA Group, LG Electronics

Advanced HD television sets also referred as Ultra high definition (UHD) television sets. These TV sets have better quality vision intergrated with advanced display screen. It is a digital television display format, and under this, the horizontal screen resolution is on the order of 4000 pixels or 8000 pixels. UHD TV sets are embedded with internet and interactive new generation features.

Rise in the standard of living of individuals owing to high income. Due to this, the growth of advanced television sets with the high better display such as LCD, LED, or OLED TVs is booming which in turn helps in driving the growth of advanced HD television sets market. Moreover, increasing demand for LED TVs in commercial infrastructure such as malls, airports is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the advanced HD television sets market.

The report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– CHANGHONG Electric

– Hisense

– Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co., Ltd.

– KONKA Group

– LG Electronics Inc.

– Samsung

– Sony Corporation

– Sharp Corporation (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.)

– Toshiba Visual Solutions Corporation (Toshiba Corporation)

– Thomson Television India

The report aims to provide an overview of the advanced HD television sets market with detailed market segmentation by resolution, display type, and geography. The global advanced HD television sets market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global advanced HD television sets market is segmented on the basis of display type and resolution. Based on display type, the market is segmented into LED display, OLED display, and QLED display. On the basis of resolution, the advanced HD television sets market is segmented into 4K and 8K.

