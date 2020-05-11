A2P SMS Market Show at 3.2% CAGR to 2025 | MBlox, Nexmo., Tanla Solutions, CLX Communications, Syniverse Technologies

Global A2P SMS Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global A2P SMS market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 77450 million by 2025, from USD 68390 million in 2019.

The A2P SMS market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: MBlox, Nexmo., Tanla Solutions, CLX Communications, Syniverse Technologies, Infobip, SITO Mobile, Silverstreet BV, SAP Mobile Services, Tyntec, Beepsend, FortyTwo Telecom AB, OpenMarket Inc., Ogangi Corporation, Soprano, Vibes Media, Genesys Telecommunications, ClearSky, Accrete, 3Cinteractive, AMD Telecom S.A

A2P SMS is one where an SMS message is sent from an application — typically a web app to a mobile subscriber. These text messages can also be sent in the other direction (from a mobile subscriber to a web app). This is known as P2A (person-to-application) messaging.

Market Segment by Type, covers

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Table of Content:

1 A2P SMS Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 MBlox

2.1.1 MBlox Details

2.1.2 MBlox Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 MBlox SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 MBlox Product and Services

2.1.5 MBlox A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Nexmo.

2.2.1 Nexmo. Details

2.2.2 Nexmo. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Nexmo. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Nexmo. Product and Services

2.2.5 Nexmo. A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Tanla Solutions

2.3.1 Tanla Solutions Details

2.3.2 Tanla Solutions Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Tanla Solutions SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Tanla Solutions Product and Services

2.3.5 Tanla Solutions A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 CLX Communications

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America A2P SMS Revenue by Countries

6 Europe A2P SMS Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific A2P SMS Revenue by Countries

8 South America A2P SMS Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue A2P SMS by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global A2P SMS Market Segment by Application

12 Global A2P SMS Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

