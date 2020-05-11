(2020-2026) Trending Update : Water-Soluble Paints Market is Thriving Worldwide with Top Growing Companies

Los Angeles, United State, 13 February 2020 – –The report titled Global Water-Soluble Paints Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water-Soluble Paints market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water-Soluble Paints market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water-Soluble Paints market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Top Key Players of the Global Water-Soluble Paints Market :Akzo Nobel, Asian Paints, Nippon, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Valspar, Axalta, Benjamin Moore, Berger Paints, Brillux, DAW Caparol, Diamond Vogel, Dulux Australia, Dunn Edwards, Jotun, Kansai, Materis, Meffert, Nippon, Tikkurila

Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Segmentation By Product :Polyacrylate-Based/Acrylic Water-Soluble Paints, Polyester-Based Water-Soluble Paints, Alkyd-Based Water-Soluble Paints , Epoxy-Based Water-Soluble Paints, Epoxy-Ester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Segmentation By Application :Architecture, General Industrial, Automotive, Wood

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Water-Soluble Paints Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Water-Soluble Paints Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-Soluble Paints Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyacrylate-Based/Acrylic Water-Soluble Paints

1.4.3 Polyester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.4.4 Alkyd-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.4.5 Epoxy-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.4.6 Epoxy-Ester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Architecture

1.5.3 General Industrial

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Wood

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production

2.1.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Water-Soluble Paints Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Water-Soluble Paints Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Water-Soluble Paints Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Water-Soluble Paints Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Water-Soluble Paints Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Water-Soluble Paints Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Water-Soluble Paints Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Water-Soluble Paints Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Water-Soluble Paints Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Water-Soluble Paints Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Water-Soluble Paints Production by Regions

4.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Water-Soluble Paints Production

4.2.2 United States Water-Soluble Paints Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Water-Soluble Paints Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Production

4.3.2 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Water-Soluble Paints Production

4.4.2 China Water-Soluble Paints Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Water-Soluble Paints Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Production

4.5.2 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue by Type

6.3 Water-Soluble Paints Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Akzo Nobel

8.1.1 Akzo Nobel Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.1.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Asian Paints

8.2.1 Asian Paints Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.2.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Nippon

8.3.1 Nippon Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.3.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 PPG Industries

8.4.1 PPG Industries Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.4.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Sherwin Williams

8.5.1 Sherwin Williams Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.5.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Valspar

8.6.1 Valspar Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.6.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Axalta

8.7.1 Axalta Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.7.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Benjamin Moore

8.8.1 Benjamin Moore Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.8.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Berger Paints

8.9.1 Berger Paints Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.9.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Brillux

8.10.1 Brillux Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.10.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 DAW Caparol

8.12 Diamond Vogel

8.13 Dulux Australia

8.14 Dunn Edwards

8.15 Jotun

8.16 Kansai

8.17 Materis

8.18 Meffert

8.19 Nippon

8.20 Tikkurila

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Water-Soluble Paints Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Water-Soluble Paints Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Water-Soluble Paints Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Water-Soluble Paints Upstream Market

11.1.1 Water-Soluble Paints Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Water-Soluble Paints Raw Material

11.1.3 Water-Soluble Paints Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Water-Soluble Paints Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Water-Soluble Paints Distributors

11.5 Water-Soluble Paints Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

