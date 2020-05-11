2020-2024 GLOBAL CONSUMER BIOMETRICS MARKET TRENDS, DEMAND AND APPLICATIONS

Market Overview

The consumer biometrics market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 19.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increasing connectivity and digitization have increased customer interactions with devices and services, which is further demanding identity authentication for access. The widening scope of applications of biometrics technology in consumer electronics, in order to improve customer experiences, is poised to augment the market.

– The ongoing technological advancements in biometric sensors on account of its use in laptops, smartphones and other handheld devices are expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

– According to the findings of a survey commissioned by Visa, consumers are ready to leave the password behind. More than 65% of consumers are already familiar with biometrics, 86% are interested in using biometrics to verify the identity or to make payments, and 70% of consumers believe that biometrics are easier.

– Mobile payments are anticipated to experience significant growth over the next few years owing to security, which is a primary concern. Adoption of biometrics will ensure high security in mobile payments. This is expected to influence growth over the next few years.

Scope of the Report

Biometrics is a technological and scientific authentication method based on biology and used in information assurance (IA). It is used for security systems and replacement systems for ID cards, tokens or PINs. The scope of the report includes biometric types such as fingerprint, facial recognition, and iris recognition. Voice and finger vein recognition are considered under other biometric types in the market study.

Key Market Trends

Smartphones with Fingerprint Sensors Drives the Consumer Electronics to Hold Major Share

– The biometrics demand in consumer electronics is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for biometric technology for access management. Increasing application of biometrics for the purpose of better security has also emerged as one of the major growth drivers in this market.

– Rising demand for convenience, availability, and reachability of embedded biometrics is expected to be another major factor in driving the adoption of biometrics in consumer electronics. Integration of biometrics with consumer electronics, coupled with its high cost is expected to have a negative impact on growth.

– Smartphones have witnessed an increasingly growing trend in this technology over the past five years. The technology has moved towards user-friendliness and also became much more affordable for consumers. This technology has been leveraged to facilitate online transactions, authentication, and many other services.

– The market has driven the attention of the smartphone manufacturers after the launch of iPhone 5S which had a TouchID capacitive technology. Since then, many other next-generation smartphones have incorporated multiple biometric options that users can set for different purposes.

– The market studied has seen various technological developments in smartphones from a separate fingerprint scanner to an in-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo a Chinese Smartphone brand was the first to implement in-display fingerprint.

– It is anticipated that many of the big Android phone manufacturers such as One Plus, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, especially in Asia-Pacific region, plans to stick with fingerprint ID as the main biometric entry point for the next two years.

– The rapid growth of the consumer electronics market complemented with the change in consumer preference for new technologies with personalized experience is driving the adoption of the biometrics in the smartphones.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Owing to the Presence of Huge Consumer Base

– In Asia-Pacific, biometrics have brought about a radical change in security operations in different places such as airports many airports are investing to adopt automatic facial recognition boarding system saving time and keeping the customers happy. Many companies or enterprises have implemented bring your own device system where identification of the individual will be done by his or her own smartphone using biometric authentication.

– For instance, Narita International Airport, Tokyo, announced that its passengers will be able to board flights with facial biometrics instead of a passport or boarding pass check starting in spring, 2020.

– Further, an increase in use of biometric-enabled smartphones is the primary factor driving the biometric technology in the region. The emergence of this technology has also attracted some of the governments in the region to adopt and get the benefits of biometrics. One of the recent projects of biometric was the Indian Aadhar, national ID project which was registered with fingerprint and iris recognition. Bangladesh rolled out their biometric smart ID program recently using 10 fingerprint scan and iris scan.

Competitive Landscape

The providers of consumer biometrics market are adopting an aggressive pricing strategy to gain a competitive edge in the market. Many companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products or solutions or by entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions. For Instance, Gemalto was acquired by Thales to create a new global leader in the fast-growing digital security market.

– April 2019 – IDEX signed an agreement with a leading provider of global financial news and IT services to upgrade their existing biometric security solutions. The agreement includes a multimillion-dollar commitment for IDEX’s SmartFinger IDX 3200 dual-interface sensors, enhanced with advanced security features and will be delivered over the next three years.

– April 2019 – Superma announced the launch of FaceLite, the company’s new generation compact face recognition terminal featuring the world’s best performing facial recognition technology and sleek design. FaceLite is designed for both the enterprise access control systems and time attendance applications by featuring Suprema’s technologies and innovative features.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Widening Applications of Biometrics

4.3.2 Government Initiatives for Implementing Biometrics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Infrastructure Implementation Cost

4.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software & Solutions

5.2 By Biometric Type

5.2.1 Fingerprint and Handscan

5.2.2 Facial Recognition

5.2.3 Iris Recognition

5.2.4 Other Biometric Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Government

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Consumer Electronics

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Security & Defense

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IDEX ASA

6.1.2 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.3 CrossMatch Technologies, Inc.

6.1.4 Suprema Inc.

6.1.5 NEC Corporation

6.1.6 ZKTeco Inc.

6.1.7 Fingerprint Cards AB

6.1.8 Gemalto NV (Thales Group)

6.1.9 Touchless Biometric Systems AG

6.1.10 IDEMIA France SAS

6.1.11 M2SYS Technology

6.1.12 Fulcruk Biometric LLC

6.1.13 EyeLock LLC.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

