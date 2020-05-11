2020-2024 DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET GLOBAL DEMAND AND TRENDS BY TYPE, APPLICATION AND SPECIFICATION

Market Overview

-The Global Data Center Cooling Market was valued at USD 9.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD18.39 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2024.

-As organizations keep adding blade servers and storage devices to enhance their performance, data centers are demanding more electricity and producing high heat. Sometimes the heat even exceeds 30kW-50 kW/server rack. Increased electricity demands are adding up to investments in cooling and heat management solutions.

-Rising investments in high-density technology, high-performance computing, and power smart city initiatives are making state and local players engage in developing the most reliable and efficient methods to the data centers.

-Further, benefits offered by the technology and support from the government by imposing efficiency regulations on data centers are expected to directly help the growth of the data center cooling market.

-Cooling remains one of the major challenges faced by data center facility managers, as it accounts for around 20% of the overall expenditure (according to various estimates).

Scope of the Report

The data center cooling market most commonly used methods for heat management in data centers. Data centers have become a core component organization IT infrastructure. A data center is a centralized repository for the storage, management, and dissemination of data and information, which is organized around a particular body of knowledge or pertaining to a particular business.

Key Market Trends

Retail Industry to Witness Highest Growth

-Retail is one of the fastest-growing end-users for data center applications, globally. Rapidly increasing consumer data that is generated from various mobile applications and online activity is stored and analyzed by the retail organizations to create personalized shopping experience.

-The advent of e-commerce has further increased the demand for data storage and processing needs, creating a huge surge in demand for data center establishments. In fact, several retail establishments that have the resources to develop indigenous data centers are expanding their operations into this sector.

-For example, consider the case of Walmart Inc. Over the last five years, the company has invested millions of dollars in developing six massive server farms (each larger than 10 football fields), in order to compete with its prime rival, Amazon. The major aim of establishing these data centers is to allow Walmart to have its own internal cloud server, which can store and process consumer data, rather than renting these services.

-Such advancements among top retailers are expected to launch new data center establishments. Also, vendors who lack such resources are expected to rely on service providers, thereby increasing expansion activities in the colocation market, creating considerable opportunities for the data center cooling market over the forecast period.

Europe to Hold Major Market Share

– The economic recession has forced companies to think hard of the measures to take for reducing costs associated with data center operations. These factors have augmented the need for efficient data center cooling solutions.

– As the economy improves further, the vacancy rates will decline, and on the other hand, demand for new data centers will grow.

– Apple, Inc. spent USD 1.9 billion to build two data centers in Europe that would be entirely powered by renewable energy. The company has declared that the data centers in Ireland and Denmark will power Apple’s online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps, and Siri for customers across Europe.

– On March 2018, Ark Data Centres has announced in London that they will be adding further data centres to their existing portfolio, which will deploy indirect air cooling. These new facilities will be available to Ark’s existing client base, their Crown Hosting joint venture and new prospective clients.

– Redcentric’s London data centre facility is a self-contained data centre that has sophisticated monitoring systems to continuously ensure the data centre’s electrical, cooling, fire and security systems are providing a high-grade environment.

Competitive Landscape

The data center cooling market is fragmented. The benefits offered by the technology and support from the government by imposing efficiency regulations on data centers are expected to directly help the growth of the data center cooling market. Overall, the competitive rivalry among existing competitors is high. Moving forward, acquisitions and collaboration of large companies with startups are expected, which are focused toward innovation. Some of the key developments in the area are:

– March 2018: Cities of Shelby and Montana have been declared as the preferred sites for data center development owing to the presence of cool natural air and a windy climate apart from low property tax.

– March 2018: French firm Engie has decided to invest USD 80 million over a period of five years in establishing a Centre of Expertise for District Cooling in Singapore used for various cooling needs such as data centers.

– Nov 2018, Asetek announced that its latest generation of direct-to-chip (D2C) liquid cooling technology incorporated into new Intel Compute Modules has been installed by Ace Computers in a new high-performance computing (HPC) cluster for a US Defense Contractor. The company said that this was one of the first installations to deploy Intel’s latest Compute Modules that integrate liquid cooling from Asetek.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry Within the Industry

4.4 Industry Policies

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Introduction to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Development in IT Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

5.2.2 Emergence of Green Data Centers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Investment Cost for Infrastructure

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Solution

6.1.1 Air Conditioners/Handlers

6.1.2 Chillers

6.1.3 Economizer Systems

6.1.4 Liquid Cooling Systems

6.1.5 Row/Rack/Door/Over-head Cooling Systems

6.1.6 Other Solutions

6.2 By Service

6.2.1 Installation and Deployment

6.2.2 Consulting, Support, and Maintenance Services

6.3 By End-user Verticals

6.3.1 Information Technology

6.3.2 BFSI

6.3.3 Telecommunication

6.3.4 Healthcare

6.3.5 Retail

6.3.6 Government

6.3.7 Other End-user IVerticals

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 Norway

6.4.2.4 Russia

6.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Australia

6.4.3.3 Japan

6.4.3.4 India

6.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Vertiv Co.

7.1.2 Stulz GmbH

7.1.3 Schneider Electric SE

7.1.4 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems SpA

7.1.6 Asetek AS

7.1.7 Chilldyne Inc.

7.1.8 Johnson Controls Inc.

7.1.9 LiquidCool Solutions

7.1.10 CoolIT Systems Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

