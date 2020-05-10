Wooden Decking Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends 2018 – 2026

Decking is a flat surface capable of supporting weight and is generally constructed outdoors as a part of garden landscaping, connected to a building, that adds a new aesthetic dimension to the house. Decking helps in transforming a plain-looking backyard into an entertaining area for family or friends to enjoy or relax. Wooden decks have become popular and stimulate enthusiasm for outdoor living and add spaciousness to a house. Wooden decking is being used in a number of homes for building patios, landscaping for gardens, or for extended the living area owing to its ease of design versatility and adaptability to varied purposes. Consumers have increasingly been opting for wood decks due to their long lifespan and low maintenance requirements. HomeownersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ expenditure for improvement of homes or outdoor living areas encompassing decks, patios, and balconies is likely to significantly impact the demand for decking materials in the near future.

Key drivers boosting the popularity of wooden decking are increased investment for infrastructural development, rapid industrialization, and strong economic conditions. The wooden decking market has also gained popularity due to growing awareness among people regarding the use of wooden deck floorings and railings for enhancing the aesthetic beauty of houses. In developed regions, such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan, people are spending significantly on remodeling their homes, which in turn, has resulted in continuous demand for wooden decking, thereby boosting the market growth. However, hardwoods are expensive than other decking materials (steel/concrete), which is likely to hamper the wooden decking market. Nevertheless, growing demand for new-fashioned buildings and speedy industrial development are creating lucrative opportunities for the wooden decking market.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6044?source=atm

The global wooden decking market can be segmented based on type, construction type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into pressure treated wood, cedar wood, redwood, and tropical hardwoods. Based on construction type, the market can be divided into decks on new construction, decks on existing construction, and repairs & remodeling. By application, the market can be divided into rails & infrastructure and building materials. Furthermore, in terms of end-user, the wooden decking market can be classified into residential buildings and commercial buildings. The market is anticipated to be dominated by residential buildings owing to the rising disposable income of people, stimulating construction activities of new houses in urban regions, subsequently raising the demand for wooden decks.

Based on region, the global wooden decking market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. is the leading consumer of wooden decks, followed by Germany and China. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit growth at a dominant CAGR, owing to rapid industrialization, investment in industrial sectors, and growing number of construction projects in the emerging countries such as India and China. Furthermore, increase in construction of residential and commercial buildings, coupled with growing population, is propelling the wooden decking market.

Leading manufacturers operating in the wooden decking market are UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Universal Forest Products, Inc., MetsÃÆÃÂ¤ Group, Setra Group, James Latham, Koppers Inc., Mendocino Redwood Company, LLC, VETEDY GROUP, Danzer, Kebony, and Thermory AS. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D capabilities to diversify their product range and are also making efforts to enhance their product quality with the introduction of new designs. Players in the wooden decking market are anticipated to face competition due to the presence of a large number of local vendors. This is likely to lead to the introduction of many advanced products in the market during the forecast period.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6044?source=atm

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholderÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/6044?source=atm