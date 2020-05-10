Sound Transmission Class (STC) Testing Solutions Market Size Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis2018 – 2026

Sound Transmission Class Testing Solutions Market – Overview

Sound Transmission Class or STC is a digital rating of how well a building partition offsets airborne sounds. Sound transmission class is a technique normally used to test the architectural sound quality and address noise control issues in order to avoid an unintended listener to hear and understand another person's conversation through shared building partitions. The ranking is determined as per the guidelines outlined in the standards set by the American Society for Testing & Materials (ASTM). Curve fitting procedure is a process of constructing a curve that fits best to a series of data points, which could possibly undergo constraints.

Sound transmission class testing solutions are applied in commercial as well as residential facilities like manufacturing facilities, warehouses, distribution centers, water treatment plants, school gymnasiums, swimming pools, multipurpose rooms, correctional facilities, garages, firing ranges, recording studios, power plants, and theaters.

Suppliers of sound transmission class testing solutions provide various services i.e. architectural acoustics design, sound isolation (interior and outdoor-to-indoor), room acoustics (room shape and finishes, echo control), EASE acoustic modeling (which includes electro-acoustic simulation and detailed room acoustics such as ray-tracing analysis and evaluating speech intelligibility), speech privacy, HVAC noise and vibration control, building vibration control, environmental noise assessment and testing, acoustic testing and monitoring services, and audio video system design.

Sound Transmission Class Testing Solutions Market – Segmentation

Geographically, North America is expected to be the leading sound transmission class testing solutions market across the globe during the forecast period, as the region is an early adopter of technology. In the U.S., sound transmission class testing solutions are widely used to rate doors, interior partitions, windows, ceilings/floors, and exterior wall configurations. Asia Pacific is the second-largest market for sound transmission class testing solutions, followed by Europe.

The sound transmission class testing solutions market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum growth rate during the forecast period. The growth can primarily be attributed to increasing investments technology in Asia Pacific. Also, the concept of smart cities introduced by the government in India is accelerating the adoption of sound transmission class testing solutions in the country.

Sound Transmission Class Testing Solutions Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Drivers & Restraints

Sound transmission class testing solutions are employed in almost every industry. Major industries contributing to growth of the sound transmission class testing solutions market are health care (including hospitals, clinics, medical office buildings, imaging suites); residential (which includes multifamily dormitories, apartments, condominiums); hospitality, entertainment, education, museums, government, laboratories, research centers, chemicals, aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing.

In the health care industry, hospitals, clinics, and other facilities have started protecting the patientsÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ privacy, due to the Federal Healthcare Privacy Law ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ÃÅHealth Insurance Portability & Accountability ActÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ (HIPAA). Under the HIPAA, health care institutions are strictly directed to ensure that the information and data of patients remains confidential. Likewise, intense competition in the hospitality sector is persuading the service providers to find new methods of attracting visitors, by promising enhanced privacy through the use of sound-cancelling partition walls in rooms.

Sound Transmission Class Testing Solutions Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global sound transmission class testing solutions market are Wave Engineering, Intertek Group plc, Sound Acoustic Solutions, NGC Testing Services, Phoenix Noise & Vibration, Howe Gastmeier Chapnik Limited, Audimute, and Innova Global Limited.

