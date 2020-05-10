Pozzolana Cement Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2018 – 2026

Global Pozzolana Cement Market: Overview

Pozzolans are natural or synthetic materials that contain silica in reactive forms. They generally react with calcium hydroxide generated by hydrating cement to form additional cementitious materials. Pozzolana needs to be in a finely divided state so that silica can be combined with calcium hydroxide (liberated by the hydrating Portland cement) in the presence of water and form calcium silicates with cement properties. Volcanic ash, calcined clay, fly ash, and silica fumes are the pozzolanic materials primarily used for hydraulic structures, mass concreting works, marine structures, masonry mortars, and plastering.

Pozzolana cement is ecofriendly and made of natural recycled waste. Therefore, it is largely used in making quality building materials with the efficient use of natural waste. This helps lower environmental pollution. Additionally, pozzolana cement offers good resistance against sulfate attack; hence, it is used in hydraulic structures, marine structures, construction near seashores, dam construction etc. Being a very fine cement, it is advisable to use pozzolana cement for plastering works. Pozzolana is economical and costs lower than other materials. It also does not alter the properties of cement.

Demand for pozzolana cement is primarily high in real estate, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. The performance of the pozzolana cement industry is largely dependent on the overall economic growth of the country. The pozzolana cement industry is capital-intensive; therefore, it needs significant investment over the long term. It is vital for manufacturers to establish plants in close geographical links between cement production and mining sites in order to reduce costs and transportation time for carrying raw materials. Hence, the pozzolana cement market is highly consolidated; a few established players dominate the market.

Global Pozzolana Cement Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the pozzolana cement market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The global pozzolana cement market is largely driven by the increase in demand for pozzolana cement in the construction industry. Rise in construction activities in developing countries of China, India, and Brazil is further boosting the pozzolana cement market. Governments and corporations across the world are striving to lower global CO2 emissions, realizing the threat posed by greenhouse gases to the environment. In line with this, various authorities have introduced legislation and incentives (tax rises such as CO2 taxes, and quarrying and extraction tax) in order to regulate the activities of the industrial sector responsible for greenhouse gas emissions. However, rise in population, growth in industrialization, and surge in economic activities in developing countries, notably in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, have resulted in an increase in emission of greenhouse gases. This is projected to boost the pozzolana cement market by 2026.

Global Pozzolana Cement Market: Key Players

Major companies operating in global pozzolana cement market include PPC Ltd, Deccan Cement Limited, Ultratech, Heidelberg Cement, Anhui Conch, Lafarge SA, Argos USA Corporation, and Continental Cement Company, Inc.

