Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2018 – 2026

Photonic Neuromorphic Chips are the devices designed to mimic the human brain for processing and storage of information. Photonic Neuromorphic Chips belongs to a family of analog photonic devices which offers superior speed and re-configurability as compared to that of digital electronic devices which works on one-size-fits-all algorithms. This offers an excellent opportunity for the photonic neuromorphic chip manufactures to cater the requirements from the high performance computing applications. Though, due to the absence of a robust photonic integration industry and complex applications, the analogue photonic have not been fully explored for a long period, the advancements and achievements in economies of scale for mass production is expected to propel the adoption of photonic based devices in near future.

Market Dynamics: Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Â

The photonic neuromorphic chip market is primarily driven by the increased demand for high speed computational devices with miniature physical footprint in major application industries which mainly includes IT and Telecommunication, Automotive and Healthcare. The adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies is escalating rapidly, which is accessed to be a prime factor supporting the growth of photonic neuromorphic chip market. Moreover, the as the photonic neuromorphic chip employs optical and neural technologies, it offers technical advantages over the digital electronic counterparts. Owing to these factors, expansion of photonic neuromorphic chip market is anticipated to boost-up during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/5980?source=atm

Market Segmentation: Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Â

The global photonic neuromorphic chip market has been segmented based on component, application, end use industry, and region. Based on component, the global photonic neuromorphic chip market can be classified into hardware components and software components. Based on applications, the photonic neuromorphic chip market can be segmented into digital signal processing, image processing, data processing, and others. Based on end use industry, the photonic neuromorphic chip market can be segmented into IT and telecommunication, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. In terms of region, the global photonic neuromorphic chip market can be segregated into North America (the U.S., Canada and Rest of North America), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa), and South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America).

Preliminary Analysis Â

North America is anticipated to contribute a significant share to the global photonic neuromorphic chip market due to the presence of leading photonic neuromorphic chip manufacturers, for instance International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Â Hewlett Packard Enterprise in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to increasing investments on photonic neuromorphic semiconductor products along with the expansion of application industry verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, and IT and Telecommunication, in emerging economies such as India and China, in this region. Moreover, amongst the applications of photonic neuromorphic chip, the IT and Telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of market size owing to increasing adoption of advanced silicon based analogue photonic architecture fueled by rising demand for high computing speed for data analytics and data management applications. Moreover, automotive applications are anticipated to witness significant growth owing to increasing deployment in autonomous vehicles.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/5980?source=atm

Prominent Market Players Â

Key players operating in the global photonic neuromorphic chip market include Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., Applied Brain Research, Inc., Brainchip Holdings Ltd., General Vision Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HRL Laboratories, LLC, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., SAMSUNG Electronics and other similar players. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global photonic neuromorphic chip market over the period of study.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholderÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/5980?source=atm