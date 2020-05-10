Nucleating Agents for Polymers Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2018 – 2026

Nucleating agents are used to enhance crystallization rates of various polymers such as polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate. Addition of nucleating agents into semi-crystalline polymer influences the crystallization kinetics by reducing the cycle time for polymer processing. Reduced cycle time results in higher production rate and efficient production of polymers for various applications. Nucleating agents for polymers enhance properties such as flexural modulus and heat deflection temperature. They are primarily used for fast crystallization of polypropylene for property enhancement, improved molding productivity, and increased transparency. The rate of crystallization and the size of crystals have strong impact on mechanical and optical properties. Nucleating agents cause early formation of crystalline regions at a higher temperature. Nucleating agents for polymers are used in garden furniture, door panels, pipe fittings, closures, battery cases, etc. They are primarily employed in packaging applications.

Growth in the packaging industry is considered a key factor driving the global nucleating agents market for polymers. Increase in population, rise in disposable income, and overall economic developments are anticipated to boost the global nucleating agents market for polymers. Extensive usage of various types of polymers such as polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, and polypropylene is estimated to propel the global nucleating agents market for polymers. Rise in demand for advanced polymer composites in the automotive industry is also likely to augment the nucleating agents market for polymers. Increase in usage of nucleating agents in consumer goods is also anticipated to fuel the global nucleating agents market for polymers. Furthermore, rise in demand for high-quality packaging in foods & beverages across the globe is projected to drive the nucleating agents market for polymers in the packaging sector. Advancements in chemical and polymer sectors are also anticipated to positively impact the nucleating agents market for polymers.

Based on type of nucleating agent, the global nucleating agents market for polymers can be bifurcated into alpha nucleating agent and beta nucleating agent. In terms of polymers, the global nucleating agents market for polymers can be classified into polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate. Polypropylene can further be categorized into low density polypropylene and high density polyethylene. Based on application, the nucleating agents market for polymers can be segregated into packaging, consumer products, and automotive applications. The global nucleating agents market for polymers expanded significantly in 2017. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific holds significant share of the nucleating agents market for polymers. Rise in population, advancements in the automotive sector, and changes in lifestyle are projected to boost the nucleating agents market for polymers in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Demand for nucleating agents for polymers is high in countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region. Expansion in packaging and automotive industries is driving the market in Europe. Demand for nucleating agents for polymers in North America is driven by the increase in demand for nucleating agents for polymers in the packaging sector. The nucleating agents market for polymers in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the recent economic development in these regions.

Key players operating in the global nucleating agents market for polymers include Adeka Corporation, Milliken & Company, PolyOne Corporation, and Schulman Inc.

