Molded Fiber Punnets Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2019 – 2027

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Molded Fiber Punnets market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Molded Fiber Punnets market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Molded Fiber Punnets among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation: By Source Type

Market Segmentation

Wood Pulp

Soft Wood

Hard Wood

Non-Wood Pulp

Straw

Leaf

Seeds

Grass

Others

Wood pulp is the most prominent raw material used for the manufacturing of molded fiber punnets. It comprises of approximately 80% of the global molded fiber punnets market, by material type. However, non-wood pulp is expected to grow at a good CAGR value in the next few years. Non-Wood Pulp accounts for approximately 20% of the global molded fiber punnets market.

Molded Fiber Punnets Market Segmentation: By Molded Pulp Type

Thick Wall

Transfer Molded

Thermoformed Fiber

Processed Pulp

In this segment, transfer molded pulp accounts for highest market share and dominates the molded fiber punnets market throughout the forecast period. Thermoformed fiber is the second most prominent molded pulp used for the production of molded fiber punnets.

Molded Fiber Punnets Market Segmentation: By End Use

Packaged Food

Vegetables

Seafood

Fruits

Others

The primary applications for the Molded Fiber Punnets packaging are fresh produce, fruits, and vegetables. All of these account for more than 50%-60% of the overall molded fiber punnets market, by end use. Also, the growth in the fresh-cut fruits market has boosted the demand of molded fiber punnets packaging in the segment. Growing awareness towards more healthier and convenient lifestyle in the developed countries has boosted the demand for packaged food, fruits, and vegetables. Increase in demand for these products will further boost the demand for molded fiber punnets in these segments.

Molded Fiber Punnets Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Molded Fiber Punnets market is segmented into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The Europe and North Americas dominate the molded fiber punnets market due to government enforcements and rising awareness towards eco-friendly packaging solutions. Also, there is high penetration of the molded fiber punnets packaging product manufacturers in the region. Consumers are even ready to pay more for the healthy food in these countries. Almost half of the packaged fruits and vegetables supplied in these markets are packaged in the Molded Fiber Punnets and the number is expected to increase in the near future. In some of the countries in Europe, it is found that more than 80% of the consumers now prefer buying any grocery item in the recyclable packaging format.

Molded Fiber Punnets Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Molded Fiber Punnets market are Alta-Global Inc., UFP Technologies, Inc., Huhtamaki Group, CDL SAS, Omni-Pac Ekco GmbH Verpackungsmittel, Pactiv LLC, Henry Molded Products, Inc., CKF Inc., FHU Open Box, Produce Packaging, Element Pack, T&B Containers Ltd, Smurfit Kappa Group, Westpak Products LLP, Carters Packaging Limited, Marinucci Australia Pty Ltd., Maspack Limited.

Molded Fiber Punnets Market: Market Structure

Molded Fiber Punnets Market Tier 1 Companies: UFP technologies, Inc., Huhtamaki Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Pactiv LLC, CDL SAS, Omni-Pac Ekco GmbH Verpackungsmittel, and CKF Inc.

Molded Fiber Punnets Market Tier 2 Companies: Alta-Global Inc., Carters Packaging Limited, Marinucci Australia Pty Ltd., T&B Containers Ltd., and Maspack Limited

Molded Fiber Punnets Market Tier 3 Companies: Henry Molded Products, FHU Open Box, Produce Packaging, and Element Pack

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

After reading the Molded Fiber Punnets market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Molded Fiber Punnets market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Molded Fiber Punnets market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Molded Fiber Punnets in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Molded Fiber Punnets market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Molded Fiber Punnets ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Molded Fiber Punnets market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Molded Fiber Punnets market by 2029 by product? Which Molded Fiber Punnets market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Molded Fiber Punnets market?

