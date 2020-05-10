Milk Mineral Concentrate Market to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Global Milk Mineral Concentrate market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Milk Mineral Concentrate market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Milk Mineral Concentrate market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Milk Mineral Concentrate market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global milk mineral concentrate market has been segmented as –

Cow Milk

Buffalo Milk

Goat Milk

Others

On the basis of application, the global milk mineral concentrate market has been segmented as –

Infant Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods & Beverages

Dairy Processing

Frozen Desserts

Bakery and Confectionery

Others

Europe is expected to sustain its competitive position in the milk mineral concentrate market regarding volume with an estimated market share of 35% with the presence of primary dairy ingredients producers including milk mineral concentrate producers. North America is expected to rank second in the milk mineral concentrate market with estimated higher production of milk mineral concentrate. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest rates in milk mineral concentrate market owing to the large-scale production of milk and increasing demand for infant nutrition (a major consumer of milk mineral concentrate) in the region over the forecast period.

Global Milk Mineral Concentrate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global milk mineral concentrate market are Arla Foods Ingredients, Armor Proteines, Food Ingredient Technology Co., Ltd., Lactalis Ingredients, Garuda International Inc., Fonterra, Donaghys, ADM, MG Ingredients, Whiteoakmills, Draco Ingredients, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

An uptrend will be noticed in the milk mineral concentrate market over the forecast period. Adoption of ultrafiltration technology has resulted in a wide array of opportunities to the dairy manufacturers. Fortification of dairy minerals offered liquid dairy products similar taste as that of fresh dairy products. This innovation was evident with the patented technology of Kraft Foods in the year 2013. The patent application includes the manufacture of four new liquid dairy products “fortified with dairy minerals” including calcium, magnesium, phosphate, potassium, and sodium. Likewise, advancements in dairy processing and adoption for the same will explore growth potential for milk mineral concentrate market.

Exhibit 2 depicts major influencing factors for milk mineral concentrate market. Increase in demand for calcium and other milk minerals has boosted demand for calcium-fortified and mineral-rich foods and beverages which has encouraged higher demand for mineral concentrates production.

The expansion is the commonly adopted strategy by the major players in the milk mineral concentrate market which has laid a framework for all their operations and activities.

Milk Mineral Concentrates Market: Key Developments

In 2016, Archer Daniels Midland focused on expanding its offerings in the market in Asia Pacific. The company is focused on participating in exhibitions to display its products for social networking and to increase trade activities.

In 2016, Arla Foods opened a new production plant in Dakar, Senegal.

In 2014, Archer Daniels Midland expanded its product offerings in the market in Asia Pacific to leverage the potential opportunities arising from the increasing demand for Infant Nutritional and feed premixes in the countries in this region. This also enables the company to increase product penetration and expand its consumer base in the region, as well as globally

By end use, infant nutrition is likely to be the key segment driving the usage of milk mineral concentrates. Following infant nutrition, dietary supplements form a major share in the application of milk mineral concentrate. Among sub-segments of dietary supplements, bone health and weight control are gaining traction for milk mineral concentrate. Highest growth is projected in functional food and beverages over the forecast period for milk mineral concentrate.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in milk mineral concentrate market report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the source and applications of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in milk mineral concentrate report include:

An overview of the milk mineral concentrate market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the milk mineral concentrate market and its potential

Milk mineral concentrate Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the milk mineral concentrate market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the milk mineral concentrate market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the milk mineral concentrate market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

