Marketing Automation Software Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook | Infusionsoft, Oracle, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, ActiveCampaign, LLC

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Marketing Automation Software Market Report 2020″This Marketing Automation Software market study considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Global Marketing Automation Software market research report helps the clients get familiar with the various drivers and restraints influencing the industry during the forecast period. A number of trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, and annual reports of the companies, white papers, and mergers have been referred for assembling the data and information mentioned in this Marketing Automation Software report. This collected information is also validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end users. Some of the major players operating global Marketing Automation Software market are Adobe., Act-On Software Inc., HubSpot Inc., Infusionsoft, Oracle, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, ActiveCampaign, LLC., SHARPSPRING., Microsoft, LoopFuse, Teradata, Salesfusion and Scandinavian Airlines System.

Global marketing automation software market is driven by global focus on digital transformation, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.19% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis of the Marketing Automation Software Industry

Global marketing automation software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of marketing automation software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Marketing Automation Software Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising development of the infrastructure in the communication & digital sector across the globe.

Rising number of mobile, smartphone & connecting device users globally is one of the major driving factors of this market to go for automation in marketing.

Market Restraints:

There is always scepticism by the user for breach of data or there is always the chance of misuse of the data provided by the use.

Complementary solutions availability is always a restraint as it is not feasible or available every time to have complimentary solutions of a particular technology.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Applications Campaign Management E-Mail Marketing Mobile Application Inbound Marketing Lead Nurturing And Lead Scoring Reporting And Analytics Social Media Marketing Other Applications



By Vertical Academic & Education Advertising And Design Banking Financial And Insurance Healthcare High Tech Manufacturing And Distribution Media And Entertainment Retail Other Verticals

By Deployment Model Cloud On-Premises

By End User Small And Medium Businesses Enterprises



Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Adobe., Act-On Software Inc., HubSpot Inc., Infusionsoft, Oracle, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, ActiveCampaign, LLC., SHARPSPRING., Microsoft, LoopFuse, Teradata, Salesfusion and Scandinavian Airlines System.

