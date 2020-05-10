Magnesium Peroxide Market value projected to expand by 2018 – 2026

Magnesium Peroxide Market: Overview

Magnesium peroxide (MgO2) is an off-white colored, odorless fine powder. Magnesium peroxide is similar to calcium peroxide, as it too releases oxygen by breaking down at controlled rate when in contact with water. Commercially, magnesium peroxide exists as a compound of magnesium hydroxide and magnesium peroxide.

Commercial production of magnesium peroxide involves mixing of hydrogen peroxide with a light grade of magnesium oxide. The slurry of this mixture is then dried. The final product of the reaction is a white powder which contains around 25% magnesium peroxide and 7% active oxygen. The remaining components are magnesium hydroxide, magnesium carbonate, and magnesium oxide.

Industrially, magnesium peroxide can be produced by reacting magnesium oxide with hydrogen peroxide to generate magnesium peroxide and water. The final product synthesized through this process contains magnesium peroxide with no more than 50% of the composition. One other industrial production process involving magnesium hydroxide can generate a yield that contains upto 60% of magnesium peroxide in the final product.

Magnesium peroxide is not a naturally occurring compound. It is also not known for its persistence in the environment for extended time period, as a bio-accumulate or in its complete state.

Magnesium Peroxide Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the magnesium peroxide market can be segmented into chemical, agriculture, bleaching, wastewater treatment, and others. Magnesium peroxide is used as source of oxygen. Magnesium peroxide slowly decomposes and releases oxygen when it reacts with water. This function as an oxygen source is utilized in industries such as agriculture. Magnesium peroxide is also used for sanitation purposes, as a source of oxygen, for aerobic organisms in the treatment and disposal of biological waste. Magnesium peroxide is added to the compost piles or soil to boost the microbial activities to reduce odors produced in the process, as decomposition of hydrocarbons in soil is faster in aerobic conditions.

Magnesium Peroxide Market: Drivers & Restrains

It is also used as soil bioremediation to decontaminate the soil. It improves metabolism and soil quality to help plants grow. Use of magnesium peroxide as a decontaminant also reduces contaminants in groundwater. This function is utilized in industries such as agriculture and aquaculture.

Magnesium peroxide is also used in hydraulic fluids that are used in the extraction process of shale gas. It is used as a destruction agent for polymers utilized in the extraction process as it generates magnesium hydroxide. Magnesium hydroxide is a naturally occurring compound in soil.

Magnesium Peroxide Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the magnesium peroxide market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. China, Russia, and Turkey are key producers of magnesium peroxide. Asia Pacific dominated the global magnesium peroxide market in 2017. China continues to dominate the magnesium peroxide market as the leading producer and global exporter of magnesium peroxide. Following Asia Pacific, Europe is one of the key regions of the magnesium peroxide market, with major demand in the region coming from Western Europe and CIS countries. Demand from Latin America is expected to lesser than that from Middle East & Africa.

As magnesium oxide is a key element in the production of magnesium peroxide, the consumption patterns of magnesium oxide across the globe plays an important role in determining the overall magnesium peroxide marke. Large mineral deposits of magnesite are located in China, North Korea, and Russia. China was a leading producer of magnesium oxide from natural magnesite. It accounted for around 64% of the total production magnesium oxide in 2016. Abundant presence of magnesite deposits in China resulted in high domestic production of magnesium compounds in the country originating from this natural ore.

Magnesium Peroxide Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the magnesium peroxide market include Solvay, Arkema Group, and Evonik.

