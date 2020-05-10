Lecture Capture System Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2018 – 2026

Lecture capture is defined as capturing of some or all elements of a live lecture in digital format. Lecture capture systems are becoming gradually popular in the field of higher education. A lecture capture system comprises of a suite of software applications that have specifications for preferred hardware. The hardware consists of items such as a microphone and a camera, which are easily available in classrooms. For instance, the Panopto suite includes CourseCast Recorder, CourseCast Editor, and CourseCast Server. These applications are integrated with audiovisual hardware to capture a lecture. Recordings can be watched in formats that are compatible with MP3 players and portable video devices or on the web.

Use of lecture capture systems boosts the current instructional activities, whether they are in face-to-face, fully online, or blended learning environments. These systems work particularly well in areas where learners benefit from repetitive viewing of content, when complex data is discussed or formulas are written on a board. This is expected to drive the demand for lecture capture system market during the forecast period. In addition, the video part of a lecture capture system permits students to examine steps of a demonstrated procedure or focus on significant actions in a science experiment. Despite the increasing popularity, a very few institutes of higher education worldwide have adopted comprehensive lecture capture systems. A majority of instructors willing to use the lecture capture technology need to have their own devices such as camera and microphone and do the capture by themselves. This is expected to hamper the lecture capture system market during the forecast period.

The global lecture capture system market can be segmented based on component, service, deployment, end-user, and geography. In terms of component, the lecture capture system market can be classified into hardware and software. The software segment is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for lecture capture system market among students. In addition, the increasing demand for distance learning courses across universities is expected to drive the market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of service, the market can be segmented into integration, maintenance and training services. Based on deployment, the lecture capture system market can be divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to high scalability, significant operational efficiency, flexibility, and low cost of cloud-based lecture capture systems. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into corporate and educational institutions. The educational institutions segment can be sub-divided into K-12 and higher education. The corporate segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast during period, as recorded lectures are mostly used in corporate companies for the training purpose. Use of lecture capture system also lowers the overall training cost incurred for the organization.

Based on geography, the global lecture capture system market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The lecture capture system market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributable to rising innovations in the audio visual industry in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for lecture capture systems in the near future. This is due to rapid technological advancements, increase in online education, and growing government initiatives for digital education in the region.

Key players operating in the global lecture capture system market compete with other players in terms of features such as price and quality. Key players are McGraw-Hill Education, Inc., YuJa Corporation, TELTEK Video Research, HABOOK Information Technology, Inc., PowerCreator Info & Tech Co., Ltd, Lumens Digital Optics, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Inc., TechSmith Corporation, Sonic Foundry, Inc., and Cattura Video.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Â Â

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR's reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

