IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Projections Analysis 2019-2026
IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global IT-Enabled Healthcare industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the IT-Enabled Healthcare manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global IT-Enabled Healthcare market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the IT-Enabled Healthcare Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the IT-Enabled Healthcare industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of IT-Enabled Healthcare industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of IT-Enabled Healthcare industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of IT-Enabled Healthcare Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of IT-Enabled Healthcare are included:
Companies profiled in this report include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc.
Healthcare System Applications
- Administrative Information Systems (AIS)
Clinical Information Systems (CIS)
- Electronic Medical Record (EMR)
- Nursing Information Systems (NIS)
- Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)
- Others (Medical Imaging and Surgery Training and so on)
Ancillary Information Systems (AIS)
- Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)
- Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
- mHealth Applications
Tele-health
- Healthcare Diagnostics
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Healthcare Education
- Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)
mHealth
Solutions for Patients
- Information and Reference Services
- Monitoring Services
- Diagnostic Services
- Wellness Services
- Treatment Services
- Prevention Services
Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions
- Emergency Response Services
- Healthcare Practitioner Support
- Healthcare Surveillance
- Public/Private Healthcare Institutions
- Physicians
- Healthcare Workers
- Individuals
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 IT-Enabled Healthcare market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
