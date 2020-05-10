Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market 2019 Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook till 2026

The global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Increasing ticket prices hampering the market for family/indoor entertainment centres in North America

The North America region is currently facing stagnation in terms of income of the middle class population. This is expected to affect consumer spending on family entertainment centres. Ticket prices of entertainment centres is increasing constantly owing to various economic factors. Ticket prices also vary based on the location of the family entertainment centres, which is another factor hampering revenue growth of the FEC market over the forecast period.

Customer retention is becoming a challenging task for family entertainment centres

Family entertainment centres are facing challenges in attracting visitors on a repeating basis. Entertainment centres face this problem because they cannot make changes in their offerings constantly and immediately. This is due to significant investment required in changing the offerings. Also, FECs are unable change or set up new rides because of land and cost constraints. This is a major challenge responsible for significantly limiting revenue growth of FECs in the long run.

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by FEC Type

In terms of value, the arcade studios segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global family/indoor entertainment centres market during the assessment period. VR gaming zones are expected to register moderate y-o-y growth rate throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the VR gaming zones segment is expected to register a CAGR of 15.9% during the assessment period. In 2017, the arcade studios segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,081.9 Mn and is expected to witness a steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the period of forecast.With an increasing number of malls in various cities of North America, consumers visit these malls on weekends, usually for shopping and spending time at restaurants. The presence of entertainment centres at these malls allows customers to spend quality time with their family and friends, while playing games and other indoor sports. Hence, entertainment centres are becoming favourite hangout places for families with a combination of shopping, eating, and play area. Family entertainment centres are attracting families in large numbers, which is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market.

Each market player encompassed in the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market report?

A critical study of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market share and why? What strategies are the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market? What factors are negatively affecting the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market growth? What will be the value of the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market by the end of 2029?

