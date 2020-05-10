Food Grade Phosphate Market Top Key Players Analysis 2019-2026

In 2029, the Food Grade Phosphate market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Food Grade Phosphate market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Food Grade Phosphate market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

drivers and trends lurking in the market that have a positive impact on the growth of the global food grade phosphate market. The diversity in “ready to eat” food as well as convenience food is driving the market. In the food processing sector, food grade phosphate is used extensively as a texturizing agent, stabilising agent and also as a thickener. Demand for ready meals and food products is increasing, which is expected to increase the demand for food grade phosphate significantly. The rising demand for mineral enriched and fortified food products given the shifting consumer preference towards mineral rich and fortified food products is yet another fuelling factor positively impacting revenue growth of the global food grade phosphate market.

Key opportunities and trends that support the growth of the global food grade phosphate market

Potential growth opportunities exist in the market for synthetic food additives. Food additives include various natural and synthetic food additives that are used to preserve freshness, texture and flavour of food products

Growing consumer concerns regarding the food products they consume on a routine basis have created the need for using food grade phosphate in a variety of food products. Consumers are more informed than before regarding food labels and ingredients, and are either looking for food with “E” number or labels stating natural, organic, or non-GMO

Manufacturers of phosphates are expanding their business presence in countries in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Western Europe to cater to growing applications in food, feed and agriculture industries. This expansion in emerging economies is yet another opportunity that should be grabbed to gain competitive advantage with respect to price and delivery time

Manufacturers of food grade phosphate are focussing on expanding their business in order to enhance production capacity and cater to increasing customer demand in various regions

Key players are focussing on the millennial segment. Millennials are the major group preferring consumption of healthy food products. Increased corporate culture owing to busy schedules has shifted consumer preferences for healthy food and beverages

