Foam Dressings Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

Foam dressings are an excellent tool for the treatment of moderate to heavy exuding wounds due to their rapid absorption properties. These dressings are made of semipermeable polyurethane, and are usually used as primary dressings for most wound types as they provide moist environment for rapid wound healing. Foam dressings provide periwound protection and are easy to apply and remove due to their non-adherent and non-linting nature.

Exponential rise among global patient population with acute or chronic wounds demanding affordable care is the major reason behind the significant growth of advanced wound therapy dressings. Furthermore, increase in training programs conducted by major manufacturers to acquaint physicians with novel products entering the market, rise in prevalence of wounds as comorbidities of common lifestyle related diseases, such as, diabetes and obesity, and upsurge in investment in research and development by key manufacturers to improve the quality of life of the patients through rapid wound healing are some of the major factors steering the growth of the global foam dressings market. However, rise in pricing pressures due to increased competition among major players as well as new market entrants and unsuitability of these dressings in the treatment of third-degree burns and wounds with dry eschar are projected to restrain the growth of the global foam dressings market during 2018 ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å 2026.

The global foam dressings market can be categorized on the basis of product, wound type, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the global foam dressings market can be segmented into foam dressings without silver and foam dressings with silver. Owing to rapid healing through angiogenesis and antimicrobial properties, the foam dressings with silver segment is likely to grow at an above average CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of wound type, the global foam dressings market can be classified into diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, burns, and other ulcers. By end-user, the global foam dressings market can be divided into ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, long-term care centers, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and homecare settings. In terms of market value share, the hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the global foam dressings market during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the global foam dressings market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Established presence of key manufacturers with strong distribution network, favorable reimbursement policies safeguarding revenue generation options for new market players with high capital investment, along with large patient population preferring advanced wound care products are some of the major reasons behind the dominance of North America in the global foam dressings market. The global foam dressings market is witnessing increasing focus of major market players for business expansion in high potential developing regions through distribution and licensing agreements with local distributors. These developing countries are highly price-sensitive, with huge untapped patient population demand for improved quality of care. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2014, around 213 million people in Asia Pacific were suffering from diabetes. This accounted for more than 60% of the worldÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s diabetic population. With rise in patient population, the health care industry in these countries is also developing at a rapid pace to cope up with the increasing burden of treatments owing to factors such as rising health care expenditure, increase in government initiatives, grants and subsidies, and growing interest of major health care players in emerging economies.

Prominent players operating in the global foam dressings market are Coloplast Group, 3M, ConvaTec Inc., BSN medical, PAUL HARTMANN AG, MÃÆÃÂ¶lnlycke Health Care AB (Investor AB), Acelity L.P., Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Smith & Nephew plc, Medline Industries, Inc., among others.

