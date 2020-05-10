Fluorinated Solvents Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2026

Fluorinated Solvents Market: Overview

Fluorinated solvents are an excellent choice to minimize the impact on the environment and safeguard health without compromising profitability or performance. Some solvents, such as chlorofluorocarbons, are no longer available for routine industrial usage owing to their negative impact on human health and the environment, while fluorinated solvents are widely utilized. Fluorinated solvents are a direct replacement for chlorinated and brominated solvents. These solvents are a new generation of solvents that help reduce ozone depletion and offer low global warming potential. Additionally, these low-odor, nonflammable chemicals have very low toxicity and contribute to a safer workplace environment. This leads to less government regulation and lower compliance costs.

Another advantage resulting from the stability of these industrial solvents is their broad compatibility with a wide variety of materials. Fluorinated solvents can be utilized safely with most plastics, elastomers, metals, and substrates. Fluorinated solvents cleaning action is highly efficient, they evaporate quickly and leave very little residue. Fluorinated solvents are employed in a wide range of the applications, as they pose a lower threat to the environment, and are excellent substitutes for ozone-depleting chemicals.

Fluorinated Solvents Market: Key Applications

Fluorinated solvents are excellent alternatives for highly hazardous chemicals in diverse industrial applications in various industries. Some of these include cleaning of high-precision plastic and electronic components such as reflector glasses for laser printers, audio and video heads, and lenses. They act as a solvent carrier for silicone oils, hard disk lubricants, fluorinated greases, and anti-rust agents. Moreover, fluorinated solvents help defluxing of printed circuit boards, act as a drying element in aqueous system or as part of hydrocarbon cleaning process, refrigeration coolant and carrier solvent. Additionally, fluorinated solvents are also used in precision cleaning of molded resin (components for copiers, cellular phones, camera parts, etc.), dewatering of optical components, and precision cleaning of delicate substrates.

Fluorinated solvents offer numerous other advantages such as zero ozone depletion potential, low global warming potential, non-explosive, nonflammable, high rate of evaporation, high solvency, low surface tension, low boiling point, and minimal residue. Fluorinated solvents are utilized in vapor degreasing. In most cases, fluorinated solvents can be used as a direct, drop-in replacement in existing vapor degreasing equipment. This eliminates the need for expensive retraining or equipment conversion and/or replacement. Fluorinated solvents also provide excellent cleaning performance even for the most exacting precision applications owing to their high solvency strength, low nonvolatile residue, and low surface tension.

AGC Chemicals Americas has introduced AMOLEA AT2, a new fluorinated precision cleaning solvent. This new solvent has excellent solvency with a wide variety of press oils, cutting oils, silicone oils, refrigerant oils, greases, asphalt pitches, and fluxes that are utilized in the electronics industry.

Key factors that drive the fluorinated solvents market include their performance and minimal effect on the environment, as they are responsible for ozone depletion, unlike other chemicals. The price of these solvents is higher than the others that are used as substitute solvents, which in turn is likely to hamper the fluorinated solvents market in the near future.

Fluorinated Solvents Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global fluorinated solvents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of market volume and revenue, the fluorinated solvents market in North America is projected to expand due to the expected expansion of industries such as automotive, electronics, and semi-conductors in the region. The fluorinated solvents market in Europe and Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness significant expansion owing to the expansion of the electronics industry in these regions.

Fluorinated Solvents Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the global fluorinated solvents market include Japan Pail Corporation, Enviro Tech International, Inc., and AGC Chemicals Americas.

