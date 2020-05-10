Emerging Opportunities in ECG Sensor Patch Market with Current Trends Analysis 2017 – 2026

As per a recent report Researching the market, the ECG Sensor Patch market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restrains, and opportunities is expected to shape the future course of the global ECG Sensor Patch market during the study period, from 2019 to 2027.

Growing Awareness Pros and Cons of Drugs Calls for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Growth of the global ECG sensor patch market is likely to be fuelled by the growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation. In accordance with the findings of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 2.7 to 6.1 million people are affected with atrial fibrillation in the U.S. alone. It is highly likely that this no will increase manifolds over the years. Rise in number of such patients is owing to the expanding base of geriatric population. Nearly 2% of the aging population is affected by atrial fibrillation.

Increased activities for clinical trials together with positive outcome of those trials have demonstrated that asymptomatic atrial fibrillation is possible to be diagnosed early with the help of ECG monitoring patch. This is anticipated to add impetus to the global ECG Sensor Patch Market in forthcoming years. The 67th Annual Scientific Session held at the American College of Cardiology in May 2018. It was there that Janssen Pharmaceutical, subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, declared the outcome of its home based clinical trial. The outcome of the trial proved that wearable ECG monitoring patch helps in the early identification of people suffering from asymptomatic atrial fibrillation than the other conventional procedures.

In addition, growing investment by market players and many other organizations is likely to fuel the growth of the global ECG Sensor Patch market. For example, Cardiac Insight Inc. collected US$ 4.5 million from different organizations in order to accentuate distribution, sales, and production of wearable sensor of ECG heartbeat.

Global ECG Sensor Patch Market: Geographical Analysis

Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific are the major regions of the global ECG Sensor Patch market.

From the geographical standpoint, North America is expected to account for a leading position in the global ECG Sensor Patch market in years to come. Much of its market dominance is owing to the growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and various heart conditions. According to the findings of American Heart Association, in the U.S. stroke emerged as the major reason for death in 2016. Another 2.7 million suffering from atrial fibrillation, which gives the demand for ECG sensor patch market a thrust in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

