Cloud Computing Data Center IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market To Experience An Impressive Growth During The Forecast Period 2016 – 2020

segmentation provides a complete range of end-use industries in which wireless intercoms are commonly used. Wireless intercoms mainly find their application in the area of security and surveillance to facilitate internal communication. Security authorities are carrying the belt packs and communicating with each other through the base station as managing the flow of people in and out of a facility is gaining importance owing to the increasing threats. Further, with increases in investment in the areas of hospitality and transportation, the application of wireless intercoms is expected to increase in these areas in the coming years.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the APAC wireless intercom market based on application/end-use industry, technology, price, and geography. In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the Asia Pacific wireless intercom market into China, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific and Oceania, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation and volume. ASEAN is further segmented into the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and others, while Oceania is divided into Australia and New Zealand.

The report also segments the wireless intercom market on the basis of application/end-use industry into retail, event management, hospitality, security and surveillance, and logistics. Segmentation of the market on the basis of technology is into Wi-Fi by frequency, RF by frequency, and RF by channel. Furthermore, the report analyzes the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the wireless intercom market. The report also discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of wireless intercom systems. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Also provided is the market positioning of key players, distribution channel analysis and top brands in the Asia Pacific wireless intercom market.

Additionally, the report includes competitive profiling of the major players engaged in offering wireless intercoms to particular industrial verticals. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The major manufacturers providing wireless intercoms profiled in the report include Clear-Com (HME Company), ZENITEL GROUP, Telephonics Corporation, Sena Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, Riedel Communications GmbH & Co KG, RTS Intercom (part of Bosch Security Systems, Inc.), and Commend International GmbH.

The Asia Pacific wireless intercom market is segmented as below:Anchor

Wireless Intercom Market

By Application/End-Use Industry

Retail

Event Management

Hospitality

Security and Surveillance

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Technology

Wi-Fi By Wi-Fi Band 8 GHz 4 GHz 6 GHz

Radio Frequency By RF Channel Single Dual Multi By RF Band 540 MHz – 680 MHz 721 MHz – 750 MHz 823 MHz – 865 MHz

Others

By Price

By Dealership

By End-user

By Geography

China

ASEAN

Oceania

Rest of APAC

