Wire Mesh Containers Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2017 – 2026

Market: Segmentation

On the basis of size, the wire mesh containers market has been segmented into:

Junior – 20” x 32” x 22”

Medium – 32” x 40” x 34”

Senior – 40” x 48” x 36”

Large – 40” x 48” x 42”

On the basis of capacity, the wire mesh containers market has been segmented into:

< 500 kg

500 to 1000 kg

>1000 to 1500 kg

> 1500 kg

On the basis of end-use, the wire mesh containers market has been segmented into:

Retail Stores

Textile

Household

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Other Industries

Wire Mesh Containers Market: Regional Outlook

Countries like Germany and UK in the European region; Japan, China, and India in the Asia Pacific region and the U.S. in the North America region have the highest number of steel industry and its related output; and therefore, the market for wire mesh containers is expected to rise. The wire mesh containers market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for wire mesh containers incorporate in packaging and safe transportation of various goods. The increasing demand for a cheap and durable material handling system drives the wire mesh containers market in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

Wire Mesh Containers Market: Key Players

Lafayette Wire Products Inc.

Jesco Industries, Inc.

Nefab Packaging, Inc.

Metal One Corporation

Warehouse Rack & Shelf LLC

Marlin Steel Wire Products LLC

Eurowire Containers Ltd.

Nashville Wire Products Mfg. Co.

Worldwide Material Handling Products, LLC

Vestil Manufacturing Corp.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with wire mesh containers market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

