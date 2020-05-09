Water Purifier Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of XX% Between and 2016 – 2024
Segmentation
The market has been segmented based on modality, product, end-user, and geography. Based on modality, the market has been segmented into laboratory, benchtop, and portable. Portable analyzers are gaining wider acceptance in Europe and Middle East. This segment is expected to propel the market in the next few years. In terms of product type, the market has been categorized into blood gas analyzers, electrolyte analyzers, combination analyzers, and consumables. The demand for combination analyzers is increasing gradually and is expected to grow at maximum rate in coming years. Based on end-users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Geographically, the market in Europe and Middle East has been segmented into three regions: EU5, Nordics, and Middle East. EU5 accounted for the maximum share of the EME blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.
EME Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Competitive Landscape
Major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Medica Corporation (U.S.), Nova Biomedical (U.S.), Radiometer Medical ApS (Denmark), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Alere Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH (Germany), and Instrumentation Laboratories (Werfen) (U.S.). Top three players account for more than 60% of the market.
The EME blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market has been segmented as follows:
- EME Market, by Modality
- Laboratory
- Benchtop
- Portable
- EME Market, by Product
- Blood Gas Analyzers
- Electrolyte Analyzers
- Combination Analyzers
- Consumables
- EME Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- EME Market, by Geography
- Introduction
- EU5
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East
