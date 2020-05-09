Toilet Paper Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 – 2026

Toilet paper remains the key tissue category, driving the tissue market forward through a combination of necessity and the general westernization of toilet culture. As the developing world continues to take the lionÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s share of sales, multinational manufacturers are witnessing increased completion from emerging regional players. Toilet paper is Â used mostly for one purpose but different types of toilet paper can satisfy different conditions. Â

Continuous research has led to the discovery of improved varieties of toilet paper. Ultra toilet paper Â is the latest innovation in the field. Ultra toilet paper is produced using a newer technology where air is blown into the fibers during the drying process. Such innovations are enhancing the growth of the toilet paper market. Strong demand for AFH (Away From Home) segment is driving the toilet paper market. Rise in disposable income, increase in travelling trend, and increased rate of eating out contributes to the rising demand. Toilet paper is much more dependent on the population increase mostly in mature markets which have high consumption per capita. Â

One of the major restraints to the toilet paper market is the instability of the pulp price and the inability to predict it. The price of the pulp depends on a range of factors such as seasonal demand, the influence of foreign producers, etc. Moreover, some of the worldÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s fastest growing consumer markets, notably India and Indonesia do not use toilet paper for hygiene reasons, but wider exposure to AFH toilet paper could develop into retail demand in the long term.

The global toilet paper market can be segmented based on type, material, end-use, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the toilet paper market can be divided into one layer, two layer, ultra, and others (three layer, four layer etc.). One-layer toilet paper is safest to avoid clogging the plumbing. Â Two-layer toilet paper is softer and more absorbent toilet tissue than one-layer toilet paper. Ultra toilet paper is a new innovation and is thick, soft, and more absorbent. Based on material, the toilet paper market can be bifurcated into fresh leaves, recyclable paper, and others. Recycled toilet paper is made from post-consumer waste such as textbooks and office paper. Using recycled paper means fewer trees are cut down. In terms of end-use, the toilet paper market can be classified into household and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the toilet paper market can be bifurcated into online and offline channel. Offline channel can be further divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets, departmental stores, and others. The advance of supermarkets in emerging markets has led to increased distribution of bulk toilet paper. Â In terms of region, the toilet paper market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Dynamic economies like the United States, Canada, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to hold a considerable share in the market owing to high number of bathrooms per capita.

The global toilet paper market is growing at a rapid pace. A large number of domestic and regional vendors are offering specific products for different end-users due to growth in design innovation and rise in competition in the market. Key players operating in the global toilet paper market include Procter & Gamble, Essity, Georgia-Pacific, and Kimberley Clark Corporation. Other players include Angel Soft, Caprice Green Toilet Paper, Charmin Ultra Soft, Coronet, Green Forest Unscented Bathroom, Kirkland Signature, Kleenex, Lotus Toilet Tissue, Naturelle Toilet Tissue, Nouvelle Toilet Tissue, Quilted Northern Ultra Plush, Scott Extra Soft, Scott Rapid-Dissolving Bathroom, Seventh Generation, Soft 'N Gentle, Tesco Value Toilet Paper, Traidcraft Toilet Tissue, Velvet Toilet Tissue, White Cloud, and Windsoft.

