Surgical Wounds Treatment Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2018 – 2026

An incision made during a surgical procedure, which if left untreated, results into a wound. A surgical procedure involve minimally invasive access to a surgical site, where a cut or an incision is made by a health care provider or a surgeon. Surgical wounds are classified into different categories depending upon the severity of the wound, size, and other factors. Class I wound are usually clean wounds, having minimal risk of infection post-surgery. Class II wounds are clean wounds that pose risk of infections due to the location of the wound, if left untreated. Class III and Class IV wounds pose the highest risk of infections owing to various internal and external factors. Surgical procedures present an estimated 3% chance of causing a surgical infection or wound, which can increase pain, drainage from the wound, and infection.

Rise in number of surgical procedures being performed each year owing to the increase in incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, GI tract infections, and other diseases, is leading to surge in incidence of surgical wounds. Health care facilities and regional and national organizations globally are focusing on minimally invasive surgical procedures. This has led to the rise in number of patients undergoing surgeries, presenting a large patient population which is at a risk of acquiring surgical wounds. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were around 16 million surgical procedures being performed in the U.S. in 2012, resulting in 157,500 hospital inpatient surgical site infections per year in the country. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control stated that during 2013-2014, there were approximately 967,191 surgical procedures performed in 15 EU member states, resulting in 18,364 reported surgical site infections. This increase in incidence of surgical wounds, combined with new and advanced treatment methods and products being offered by market players, and improving health care infrastructure in emerging countries are some factors that are expected to drive the global surgical wounds treatment market from 2018 to 2026. However, inadequate or lack of uniformity in reimbursements for advanced wound care devices and active therapies in the treatment of surgical wounds is a major restrain of the surgical wounds treatment market. Â

The global surgical wounds treatment market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global surgical wounds treatment market can be divided into traditional wound dressings, advanced wound dressings, wound care devices, and active therapies. The advanced wound dressings segment accounted for a considerable share of the surgical wounds treatment market in 2017 due to the launch of new and innovative wound dressings by market players and low cost of the treatment. Based on end-user, the global surgical wounds treatment market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others.

In terms of region, the global surgical wounds treatment market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global surgical wounds treatment market in 2017 and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period. North America constituted a large share of the global market in 2017 due to rise in surgical procedures being performed in the U.S. causing high number of surgical wounds and increase in adoption of new and advanced surgical wound dressings in health care settings in the country. The surgical wounds treatment market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures in the region. Â

Key players operating in the global surgical wounds treatment market include Smith & Nephew, plc. Convatec, Inc., 3M, MÃÆÃÂ¶lnlycke Health Care, Organogenesis, Inc., and Arthrex, Inc.

