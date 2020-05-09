Sports Betting Market: Billion Dollar Global Business with Unlimited Potential

Sports betting is the type of activity that includes predicting sports results as well as placing a wager on the outcome. With the fast growing preference for digital platforms as well as the growing Internet penetration, consumers experience easy access to online sports betting platforms. Additionally, the digital revolution in the sports industry is key factor responsible for the growth of the sports betting market. Digital platforms permit customers to place bets from any remote location around the world. The regularity of sports bet upon varies by culture, with the popularity of bets being placed on association football, basketball, American football, baseball, track cycling, hockey, auto racing, as well as mixed martial arts around the world.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Sports Betting Market various segments and emerging territory. Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Sports Betting Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Sports Betting market. Sports Betting Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sports Betting. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

Key Players in This Report Include,

William Hill (United Kingdom),888 Holdings (Spain),Bet-at-home.com (Germany),Bwin.Party (United Kingdom),Ladbrokes (United Kingdom),Microgaming (United Kingdom),Paddy Power Betfair (Republic of Ireland),GVC Holdings PLC (The Isle of Man),Kindred Group (Malta),Bet365 Group Ltd (United Kingdom),RabCat (Austria),Ganapati Gaming (Malta),The Stars Group Inc.(Canada)

The Global Sports Betting Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fixed Odds Sports Betting, In Play/Live Betting, Exchange Betting, Spread Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports, Pari-Mutuel Betting, E-Sports Betting), Application (Draw games, Instant Games, Lotto, Numbers Games, Others), Platform (Online, Offline), Sports Type (Association Football (Soccer), Basketball, Hockey, Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing)

Market Trends:

Increasing popularity of virtual sports betting

Market Drivers:

Increasing Usage of Betting Tools

Extensive usage of digital processes

Legalization of Sports Betting

Market Restraints:

Ban on Sports Betting in Some of the Countries Around the Globe

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Sports Betting Market:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 “Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing.” Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Sports Betting Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

