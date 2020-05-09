Sparkling Water Dispensers Market Comprehensive Analysis of World Markets, Trade, Commodity Review Of Long-Term Forecasts 2018 – 2026

Sparkling water dispenser is a machine that dispenses carbonated water, the dispenser charges water under the carbon dioxide gas. With the advent of latest technological advancement dispensing machines are being manufactured with automatics sensors, child lock, and touch panels. This is expected to increase the demand for them in commercial and households. Thus, the global sparkling water dispensers market. Â

New Product Launch to Provide Growth Opportunities Â

Pepsi is planning to launch a sparkling water dispenser to quench thirst by offering your favourite drink right at home or office. This will also let people know their water intake for the day through their smart phones. Whether it is carbonated drink or just water both can be made available without having to buy them from retail market every time. If this product hits the market, it is expected to provide an array of growth opportunities and high competition among leading market players. Thus, the global sparkling water dispenser is expected to witness extensive growth in the coming few years. Â

In-Built Water Dispenser to Promote Market Â

One of the leading market players in sparkling water dispenser has recently introduced inbuilt water dispenser that comes with sensors which indicates the time to change the filter. It also offers green ticker that gives a count of number of bottles saved. This is specifically designed for modern homes. Rising standard of living, purchasing power, cost effectiveness, and clean drinking water is projected increase the demand for such products. There are possibilities of other market players coming up with such a product with value added features to gain over the competitive landscape and expand their presence in world market arena.

Sparkling water dispensers are equipment used for dispensing carbonated water. These dispensers mix the still, filtered water with carbon dioxide before dispensing. Sparkling water dispensers are mostly used in households and commercial establishments such as amusement parks, hotels, restaurants, and sports arenas. A sparkling water dispenser has separate outlets for hot water and cold water. The hot water outlet does not require a separate filtration process. However, cold water is made to pass through activated carbon filters and a UV light chamber to remove bacteria, harmful chemicals, and heavy metals.

Rising adoption of energy-efficient hot and cold water dispensers is one of the key trends projected to drive the sparkling water dispensers market during the forecast period. Other major features of sparkling water dispensers include touch panels, auto sensors, and child lock facility. These technological advancements are likely to augment the adoption of sparkling water dispensers during the forecast period. Sparkling water dispensers with advanced technology and innovative designs can save a significant amount of energy compared to traditional water dispensers.

Major factors driving the sparkling water dispensers market include availability of dispensers with improved temperature controls, rising preference for dispensers with multi-stage filtration, and increasing number of end-user establishments. Moreover, increased adoption of cold water purification is significantly driving the market. These dispensers involve multi-stage process starting with removal of sediment, followed by removal of odor and taste as well as UV disinfection, which is adding fuel to the growth of the market. This process, allows removal of impurities such as dust, sand, and other contaminants from the water. Furthermore, one of the major factors restraining the sparkling water dispensers market is the rising incidence of malfunctioning in these dispensers. Sparkling water dispensers may face malfunctioning issues including slow dispensing of water, bad taste of water, and leakage of carbon dioxide gas. These issues, in turn, are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global sparkling water dispensers market can be segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product, the sparkling water dispensers market can be classified into countertop dispensers and floorÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Åstanding dispensers. In terms of application, the sparkling water dispensers market can be divided into household and commercial. Based on distribution channel, the sparkling water dispensers market can be classified into online channels and offline channels. The offline channels segment has been sub-categorized into commercial channels and retail channels. Geographically, the global sparkling water dispensers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to be a major contributor to the global sparkling water dispensers market between 2018 and 2026. Availability of a wide range of sparkling water dispensers and increasing demand for refreshing water are some of the major factors augmenting the demand for sparkling water dispensers in North America.

The sparkling water dispensers market is concentrated owing to presence of established as well as regional players. All players operating in the sparkling water dispensers market are focused on introducing technologically upgraded sparkling water dispensers. This is resulting in a fragmented market, wherein the competition is intensifying. Companies are focusing on the introduction of innovative products incorporated with advanced technologies. Major players in the sparkling water dispensers market are emphasizing the introduction of innovative and effective solutions to meet the increasing demand for sparkling water dispensers. Key players operating in the global sparkling water dispensers market include BRITA, Cornelius, Elkay Manufacturing Company, Follett, Natura, and Waterlogic International. Â Â Â Â Â Â

