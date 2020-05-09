Smart Pulse Oximeters Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2018 – 2026

Hypoxemia is a common complication of childhood infections, particularly pneumonia. Pneumonia effects developing countries excessively, and accounted for over 2 million deaths per year globally. Hypoxemia is a recognized risk factor for death, and associates with disease severity and is hard to detect until onset of cyanosis. Smart pulse oximeter has been developed using a commercial wireless pulse oximeter and custom software for laptop, smartphone or computer. User friendly software has signal processing algorithms for heart rate, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation from the plethysmographic waveform. Training module and clinical rules are under development. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as congestive heart failure, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, cardiac arrest, arrhythmia, stroke, congenital heart diseases, and peripheral artery disease is expected to fuel the growth of smart pulse oximeters market during the forecast period.

The market for smart pulse oximeters is categorized on the basis of product, end-users, and region. On the basis of products smart pulse oximeters market is categorized into finger pulse oximeters, handheld pulse oximeters, wrist pulse oximeters, table top pulse oximeters and wireless pulse oximeters. Finger pulse oximeters are the devices that measures oxygen saturation level of arterial blood utilizing a sensor connected to finger. These are smaller in size as compare to other product types of smart pulse oximeters. Finger pulse oximeters can be used in each type of end users like hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care setting. Finger pulse oximeters is easy to use as there is no need to attach any external probe or sensor. Comparatively having low cost among all type of smart pulse oximeters so finger Pulse oximeters has highest demand in global smart pulse oximeters market. Most preferable type of smart pulse oximeters by clinicians and recommended for sports man and athletes for their regular checkup of oxygen blood saturation level. Handheld pulse oximeters measures the SpO2 level, arterial blood pressure, and pulse rate of an individual sensor connected to finger or an ear lobe or forehead and by connecting neonatal sensor and infant sensor in children and new born babies. Based on end-users the global smart pulse oximeters market is categorized into specialty clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, and others

Based on geography, the Smart pulse oximeters market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Â Further North America smart pulse oximeters market is segmented in to U.S., and Canada. Europe smart pulse oximeters market is segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia pacific smart pulse oximeters market is further segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America smart pulse oximeters market is segmented into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. Where Middle East and Africa smart pulse oximeters market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global smart pulse oximeters due to factors such as frequent lifestyle associated changes, advanced diagnosis system, high disposable income, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and rising geriatric population. Moreover, increasing government initiatives to create awareness and need for better healthcare infrastructure are the factors contributing to the growth of smart pulse oximeters market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at faster rate during the forecast period owing to the factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing patient awareness, and rising disposable income. Â

Some of the major key players in global smart pulse oximeters market are Masimo, Medtronic, Nonnin Medical, Smiths Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., and Mindray

