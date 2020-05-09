Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market: Scope, Applications and Growth Framework 2018 – 2026

Single-cell genome sequencing involves isolating a single cell and amplifying and sequencing genes within that single cell. Single-cell genome sequencing is a technique that is used to study the sequence data obtained through next-generation sequencing of a single cell. This method has come up as a strong tool that provides deep insights on genetics by analysis of the genomes at a cellular level. Single-cell genome sequencing technique has a great impact on different fields of biology comprising, cancer research, immunology microbiology, and neurobiology. Sequencing a single cell carries significant importance as individual cells can differ at great extent in size, protein levels, and expressed RNA transcripts. These variations could provide important insights about several research applications such as cancer research, stem cell biology, immunology, developmental biology, and neurology. Single-cell analysis enables a closer view of the gene expression of individual cells to understand their functions in complex tissues.

The global single-cell genome sequencing market has witnessed tremendous advances in the past five years and is expected to grow at a much faster pace in the coming future. This can be attributed due to rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes and high prevalence rate of autoimmune disorders, growing R&D activities, and increasing focus on the key companies on product expansion are amongst the key developments propelling the market expansion. Also, favorable government policies and proper funding schemes are projected to propel the development of the global single-cell genome sequencing market in the coming years. Technological developments in the division of single-cell genome sequencing are likely to play an active role in the expansion of the global single-cell genome sequencing market. The technologically developed platforms offer perceptive analysis software solutions and are cost efficient in nature. For instance, genetic mosaicism is an area that is beginning to be studied at higher resolution using single-cell genome sequencing. Initial studies have begun to resolve intra-tumor heterogeneity, which has provided new biological insights into tumor formation

The global single-cell genome sequencing market can be segmented based on technology, indication, workflow, application, and end-user. Based on technology, the global single-cell genome sequencing market can be divided into multiple annealing and looping-based amplification cycles (MALBAC), multiple displacement amplification (MDA), and others. Based on the indication, the global single-cell genome sequencing market is categorized into cancer, rare diseases, immunological disorders, neurological disorders, and others. On the basis of workflow, the global single-cell genome sequencing market is categorized into sample preparation, single cell isolation, and genomic analysis. In terms of application, the global single-cell genome sequencing market is categorized into microbiome studies, genomic variation, automated cell capture, cell differentiation, and reprogramming, subpopulation characterization, and others. Based on end-user, the global single-cell genome sequencing market is divided into academic and research laboratories, clinics, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, and others. Single-cell genomics is providing front-line clinical applications, especially in the genetic diagnosis of pre-implantation human embryos followed by In-vitro fertilization techniques. Â

On the basis of geography, the global single-cell genome sequencing market can be divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the market leader in single-cell genome sequencing market followed by Europe. The U.S. is the most important revenue contributor in North America due to its rising prevalence of immunological and oncological disorders, and increasing cases of rare diseases. Also, continued innovation and technological advancement by key players in the region is also adding up to the growth of the single-cell genome sequencing market in North America. Europe is also witnessing high growth in the single-cell genome sequencing market attributed to the increased laboratory and clinical research in the European countries. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing division due to rising R&D expenditure in the countries like China & India. Furthermore, ample administration collaborations and support among entities are also projected to propel the expansion of the Asian single-cell genomics market.

Some of the most important market players in the global single-cell genome sequencing market are F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 10x Genomics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm, Novogene, Illumina, Inc., BGI, Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, QIAGEN, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others.

