Sexual Dysfunction Drugs Market to be at Forefront by 2018 – 2026

Global sexual dysfunction drugs market: Overview

Owing to increasing number of case for sexual dysfuntion among the older men are likely to upsurge the demand for sexual dysfunction drugs market across the globe. The erection level in the men decrease as the pensile muscles becomes weak in this case, this is another factor augmenting the growth of the global sexual dysfunction drugs market across the globe.

The global sexual dysfunction drug market is bifurcated into channel of distribution and product type. On the basis of product type, the global sexual dysfuntion drug market is further divided into injection, topical medications and oral medications and others.

Global sexual dysfunction Drugs market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing demand for the sexual dysfunction drugs anticipated to influence the growth of this market in coming years. the erectile dysfunction also include impotency and prolonged disease like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, side effects of the drug and hormonal imbalance, neurological disorder are few factor also leads to erectile dysfunction which further contributing to increase the demand for the sexual dysfunction drug across the globe. Furthermore, sexual dysfunction also occur due to increasing smoking habit, psychological problems, lack of blood supply in pensile, and excessive intake of the alcohol.

Rise in ageing population is another factor triggering the demand of the sexual dysfunction drugs market in coming years. The changing lifestyle among the young generation are one of the important factor augmenting to the growth opportunity of the global sexual dysfunction drug market. Rising awareness about the popular brand for treatment of the sexual dysfunction is likely to boost market growth.

Global sexual dysfunction Drugs market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the global market for sexual dysfunction drugs is bifurcated into five region which includes, Europe, the miidle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America. Among all these region, North America expected to dominate the global market for sexual dysfuntion drugs market owing to increase rate of sexual dysfuntion among the people, growing healthcare infrastructure and enhanced reimbursement policy, are some of the factor attributing growth in this region. Following which Asia Pacific, and Europe is also likely to dominate the global market for sexual dysfuntion drugs. The market in Europe likely to witness promising growth owing to brand loyalty and presence of key players in this region and high investment by the pharmaceuticals company for the research and development activities in this region.

Global sexual dysfunction Drugs market: Competition

This portion of the study highlights the prominent players operating in the global market for sexual dysfunction drug market. Some of the players operating in the global market for sexual dysfunction drugs includes Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Apricus Biosciences Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company. The research study also provide wide-ranging analysis of the competitive landscape and key opportunities it could offer during the forecast period from 2016 to 2026. The key players are more focused toward the increase in the geriatric population in developing economies to strengthen their market presence in this region.

