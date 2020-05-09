Servo Amplifier Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2018 – 2026

A servo amplifier is a power amplifier which transforms a low power command signal from a motion controller to high power current or voltage applied to the servo motor to produce torque. It is used by the servo motor drive to take feedback for precise control of motor parameters such as motor current and velocity depending upon the applications. Servo amplifiers can supply energy to the load as well as absorb energy from the load. The main advantage of servo motors over the regular AC/DC motors is the addition of a motor feedback that helps in the efficient operation of the motor.

Servo motors can be controlled with analog as well as digital inputs. Servo drives are capable of detecting errors with the help of a feedback monitoring system. The feedback monitoring systems uses the errors referred to as negative feedback for analyzing the difference between the actual value and the desired value of the motor parameters. The controller further sends a signal to the servo drive for corrective action in the motor. In other words, the servo amplifiers or servo drive is responsible for the regulation of the difference between actual motor and desired motor status by making the necessary voltage changes. The motor can respond with damping, feedback gain, and stiffness depending on the requirements of the system with the help of servo drive. An increasing number of manufacturers of servo amplifiers are investing in R&D activities for the introduction of highly accurate servo amplifiers in the market. Servo drives are increasingly being used in advanced applications where the servo controllers can communicate with the servo drives with the help of network commands. Furthermore, key players are also offering customized servo amplifiers depending upon their application.

The advent of industrial automation and its increasing adoption across the various industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, food & beverages, semiconductor, and among others. The increased accuracy of the motor system along with the high speed operation is leading to an increasing use of the servo amplifier. Furthermore, the growing industrial activity, especially in the emerging economies of the globe is projected to affect the servo amplifier market growth positively. However, the susceptibility of the servo amplifier to get damaged by sustained overload is expected to hinder the growth of the servo amplifier market. Nevertheless, the growing automation across the various industries is anticipated to fuel the servo amplifier market growth.

The servo amplifier market has been segmented on the basis of type, voltage range, industry, and geography. Based on the type, the servo amplifier market can be divided into motor type and drive type. The motor type is further segmented into AC servo motor, DC brushless servo motor, linear servo motor, and brushed dc motor. On similar lines, the drive type can be further segmented into AC servo drives, DC servo drives, adjustable speed drives and others. Depending upon the voltage range, the servo amplifier market can be segmented into low voltage and medium voltage. Based on the industry, the servo amplifier market can be divided into automotive, semiconductor, consumer electronics, food & beverages, and others. As per geography, the servo amplifier has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Some of the major players in the servo amplifier market include YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Galil , Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Panasonic Corporation, KINCO Automation Pvt. Ltd, FANUC Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Â among others.

