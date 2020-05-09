Screen Printing Equipment Market Playing Significant Growth During 2018 – 2026

Screen printing is the most popular printing technique available currently, which is used for printing fabrics. The screen printing process has three components including a screen on which the image is printed, a squeegee, and ink. A squeegee is a smooth and flat rubber blade that controls or removes excess ink on a screen during printing.

In developed regions such as North America and Europe, the textile industry is expanding at a moderate pace. Due to rising middle-class population, increasing disposable incomes, and emergence of millennial generation; emerging markets such as China and India are witnessing rise in the demand for branded clothes. This is driving the textile industry in these countries. As a major portion of textile fabric printing in Asia Pacific is carried out by using screen printing presses, growth of the textile industry in emerging markets is fueling the demand for screen printing presses or equipment in these countries. High fixed cost associated with screen printing equipment or presses is a major restraint of the screen printing equipment market.

Based on type of screen printing presses, the global screen printing equipment market can be segmented into flat-bed screen printing presses, cylinder screen printing presses, and rotary screen printing presses. In terms of automation, the screen printing equipment market can be segmented into manual or handbench, semi-automatic, and fully automatic. Based on end-use industry, the screen printing equipment market can be segmented into textile, glass & ceramics, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others. Â

Flat-bed screen printing is an automated version of the screen printing previously carried out by hand. In the flat-bed screen printing process, for each print design, an exclusive screen needs to be engraved or constructed. For example, if the design has four colors, four exclusive screens need to be constructed. Â

In the rotary screen printing process, cylindrical rollers are used for printing the fabric. These rollers consist of color reservoirs and screen rollers that can be squeezed. When the fabric is passed under screen rollers, it is printed through the screen roller. The speed of fabric movement and the rotation of screen rollers must be synchronized so as to obtain a good-quality print.

In terms of geography, the global screen printing equipment market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent market for screen printing equipment during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to lead the screen printing equipment market in North America from 2018 to 2026, followed by Canada. Europe is a significant market for screen printing equipment. Germany is expected to be a leading market for screen printing equipment in the region in the next few years. The U.K. and France are other significant markets in Europe. China is expected to be a leading market for screen printing equipment in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026. Japan, South Korea, and India are other significant markets for screen printing equipment in the region. Middle East & Africa is a significant market for screen printing equipment, with GCC dominating the market in the region. South Africa is another significant market for screen printing equipment in Middle East & Africa. Brazil is expected to dominate the screen printing equipment market in South America during the forecast period. Argentina is another significant market for screen printing equipment in South America. Â Â

Major companies operating in the global screen printing equipment market are M&R, Ranar Mfg Co. Inc., Workhorse Products, A.W.T. World Trade Inc., Systematic Automation Inc., H. G. Kippax & Sons Limited, Keywell Industrial Co. Ltd., Grafica Flextronica, Duratech Automation Pvt. Ltd., and P3 Machinery.

