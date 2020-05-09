Sales in the Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2016 – 2024

“

The Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

As per the latest business intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research, the Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.

All the players running in the global Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles market are elaborated thoroughly in the Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles market players.

Segmentation comprises demand for individual robot and end-users in all the regions and important countries in the region. Application segment includes current and estimated demand of industrial robots for applications such as picking, packing and palletizing. While gripper segment includes present and forecast demand for packaging robot with grippers such as claw, clamp, vacuum and others (Pneumatic and Hydraulic). End-use industry segment includes demand for packaging robots in industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, tracking and logistics and industrial packaging.

Market numbers have been estimated based on the average usage of packaging robots for different kinds of applications such as picking, placing, palletizing, de-palletizing, tray packing, case packing and filling among others. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. Market dynamics prevalent in China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and Europe have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market. Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The packaging robot market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on demand volume and corresponding revenue. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All market numbers have been derived on the basis of demand for packaging robots in different applications in different regions. All existing key end-users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback by primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end-users of packaging robot in different regions. We have used the top-down approach to estimate the global packaging robot market, split by regions. The global application segment and end-user split of the market has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Regional demand is the summation of sub-regions and countries within a region. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates

Several primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include OneSource, Factiva, Hoover’s, International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Robotics Industries Association (RIA), Magazines published by the ABB Limited and company annual reports and publications among many others.

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global packaging robot market include Fanuc Corporation, Kuka Roboter GmbH, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology and Schneider Electric SE among others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments.

The market has been segmented as below:

Packaging Robot Market – Application

Picking

Packing Case Packing Tray Packing Filling Others

Palletizing Case Palletizing Bag Palletizing De-Palletizing



Packaging Robot Market – Gripper Type

Claw

Clamp

Vacuum

Other

Packaging Robot Market – End-use Industries

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Products

Tracking and Logistics

Industrial Packaging

Chemicals

Electronics Devices

Others

Packaging Robot Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Thailand Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



“