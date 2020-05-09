Rugged Power Supply Market Is Likely To Attain A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn In 2018 – 2026

Transparency Market Research recently published a market analysis on the global keyword market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the keyword market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Taxonomy

This research study on the global application specific integrated circuits market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including end use and type. Based on end-use industry, the market is divided into telecommunication, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics and others. Others includes medical, military and aerospace, auto emission control, sensors, and environmental monitoring. Based on type, the market is segmented into full-custom ASIC, semi-custom ASIC, and programmable ASIC. Furthermore, semi-custom ASIC is divided into cell based and array based ASIC.

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights wellestablished players of the market including Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc, Renesas Electronics, ON Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Inc., and Intel Corporation. These key players focus extensively on the latest technologies to update their existing product portfolio. For instance, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. hosted an update on its factory automation business for its investors and analyst community in May 2018.

The global application specific integrated circuits market can be segmented as follows

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, by End-use

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, by Type

Full Custom ASIC

Semi-Custom ASIC Cell Based Array Based

Programmable ASIC

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



