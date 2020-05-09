Rosin Market Strategies, Major Industry Participants, Marketing Channels and Forecast To2018 – 2026

Rosin is a solid form of resin that is also known as colophony. It is obtained from pines and confiners. It is semi-transparent in appearance and is available in the yellow or black color. Rosin extraction relies on temperature and pressure to extract oils without the use of solvents. The extraction process of rosin includes essentially the moisture within the flower which helps decrease viscosity. According to Pure Pressure, a producer of new wave rosin extractors, “Rosin is the cannabis oil and concentrate, it is created by applying heat and pressure to a cannabis product. The process liquefies and extrudes the trichomes and cannabinoids out of the material that was pressed.” Each element in the extraction process exerts considerable influence over the quality of the final product. The rosin extraction process can be used on cannabis plant material such as the buds or flowers. The process is also frequently applied to hash and kief to create a full-melt hash oil.

Global Rosin Market: Key Segments

Based on source, the rosin market can be segmented into gum resin, wood resin, and tall oil resin. The gum rosin segment is expected to dominate the global rosin market due to increase in demand for gum rosin in synthetic rubber and printing inks applications. Gum rosin is broadly used as a softener and binder in the adhesives and synthetic rubber industries. Tall oil rosins are widely used in adhesives, printing inks, enamels, and other varnishes. The tall oil segment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to strong demand from the adhesive industry.

In terms of application, the global rosins market can be divided into coating & inks, adhesives, road markings, cement varnishing, rubbers, pulp & paper, and others. The demand for rosin has been on the rise from these applications due to its superior adhesion property. The trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. Rosin is widely applicable in printing inks, owing to its superior stickiness that offers advantages in printing compared to other conventional materials. Furthermore, it is used as a dressing for machine belts and bows of violins and cellos. Rosin has significant scope for use in the pharmaceutical industry as it provides excellent film forming and coating properties. It can be used in tablet films, plasters, and similar ointment preparations.

Global Rosin Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global rosin market can be categorized into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global rosin market in 2017. China is a leading producer of gum rosin, owing to the presence of numerous pine trees, a major source of global rosin market. Â The global rosin market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a prominent pace from 2018 to 2026, due to the rapid growth of the adhesives industry. The global rosin market in North America is also expected to expand at a considerable rate due to high consumption of tall oil in the U.S. and Canada. Latin America and Middle East & Africa also account for prominent shares of the global rosin market. This can be ascribed to the increase in demand for global rosin market from various end-user industries in these regions.

Global Rosin Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global rosin market include Forestarchem Chemical Co., Ltd., Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd., Indonesia Pinus, Eastman Chemical Company, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Kraton Corporation, Jiangsu Hualin Chemical Co., and Jinggu Forest Chemical Co.

