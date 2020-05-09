Rebar Coating Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends 2018 – 2026

Rebar coatings are protective coatings applied to rebars to protect them against corrosion and avoid their rapid deterioration due to extremes of temperature. Rebar coatings are available in the form of a dry powder at the normal atmospheric temperature, which is then applied to the rebar using electrostatic charge. Fusion-bonded epoxy coatings for rebar, commonly known as FBE coatings, are primarily employed for protection against corrosion. Applying a rebar with a fusion-bonded epoxy protective coating is a four step proces that involves the blasting, heating, coatings, and cooling of bars. Prior to applying the coating on the rebar, the rebar surface needs to be cleaned, which is done using the blasting of bars. The rebar is blast cleaned to obtain a near white metal finish. The process is carried out in a shot blaster, which utilizes shots and grits, an abrasive material to clean the rebar surface. The blasted rebar is then subjected to heat and is heated to around 230 Â°C in an electric induction heater. The heated rebar is then passed through a coating booth and coated with the protective coating with the help of electrostatic charge.

Coating particles are attracted toward the rebar surface due to the electrostatic charge, providing a uniform coating over it. Coating particles melt due to the hot rebar surface, thereby forming a film of coating over it. The rebar is then cooled in a cooling tunnel, where water is sprayed onto it. Protective rebar coatings help protect the rebar against corrosion in severe marine and corrosive environments. The coatings provide resistance against cathodic disbondment and corrosive agents such as sea water, harsh chemicals, acid rain, deicing salts, contaminated aggregate, airborne salt, spray, carbonation, and concrete additives. One of the major applications of coated rebars is in the construction industry. With a rapidly increasing population, the need for infrastructure is also rising. Moreover, rapid growth, urbanization, and industrialization in developing countries is fuelling demand for rebar coatings. However, the black rebar, which is an economical substitute for coated rebar, poses a threat to the rebar coatings market. Black rebar provides users with cost-effectiveness as against coated rebar, especially in marine applications. Nonetheless, the rebar coatings market is poised for a steady growth during the forecast period.

Rebar Coating Market: Key Segments

In terms of end-user industry, the rebar coating market can be segmented into building & construction, oil & gas, and manufacturing. The rebar coating market is currently dominated by the building & construction industry. This can be attributed to an increase in population and rapid industrialization and urbanization, which gives rise to the need for residential as well as commercial infrastructure. The building & construction segment is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period and is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Rebar Coating Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global rebar coating market, followed by North America. Industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are the major factors propelling the rebar coatings market in Asia Pacific. Developing countries, such as China, India, and the countries in the ASEAN sub-region, are witnessing rapid infrastructural development, which is driving the demand for rebar coatings in the region. The construction industry in North America is well-established. Also, there has been an increase in activity in the oil & gas sector in the U.S.. The growth of the construction and oil & gas industry in the region is anticipated to drive the rebar coating market during the forecast period. The rebar coatings market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period.

Rebar Coating Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global rebar coating market include Cortec Corporation, PSL Limited, 3M, and Euclid Chemical.

