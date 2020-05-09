Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Pharmaceutical Products and CMO Market 2016 – 2024
Europe Insect Repellent Market: Drivers and Restraints
The rising concern regarding the rising number of insect-borne diseases is one of the key factors expected to encourage the growth of the Europe insect repellent market in the next few years. In addition, the growing number of innovative products and the development of the distribution channels are anticipated to supplement the growth of the market.
On the other hand, several stringent rules and regulations concerning the development of insect repellents are expected to restrict the growth of the Europe insect repellent market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the use of natural products for manufacturing insect repellents is predicted to generate promising growth opportunities and benefit key players operating in the Europe market in the coming years.
Europe Insect Repellent Market: Region-wise Outlook
The Europe market for insect repellent market has been classified on the basis of geography in order to offer a detailed regional segmentation. Among the key nations of Europe, France is expected to register a progressive growth in the forecast period. As per the study, this segment is predicted to continue its dominance and attain a key share of the overall market. The rising demand for insect repellent market in this region can be attributed to the climatic changes and the increasing breeding of mosquitoes, resulting in a significant rise in the number of diseases.
Furthermore, the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of using insect repellents in order to get rid of different types of diseases is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the France insect repellent market in the next few years. The increasing number of initiatives by governments across Europe to eradicate several diseases and encourage a healthy living is predicted to contribute substantially towards the development of the overall market in the coming years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:
Some of the key players operating in the insect repellent market in Europe are BASF S.E, 3M Corporation, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Avon Products Inc., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., and Omega Pharma. Several new players are making efforts to enter the Europe insect repellent market and expand their product portfolio in order to create a niche and gain a competitive edge in the next few years.
The key players in the market are emphasizing on product innovation in order to attract a large number of consumers across Europe. The development of an efficient distribution network is anticipated to encourage the growth of the insect repellent market in Europe throughout the forecast period. A thorough overview of the company profiles and the key strategies that are being used by them to sustain in the competitive environment have been discussed at length in the scope of the research report.
Key Segments of the Europe Insect Repellent Market
Europe Insect Repellent Market, by Product Type
- Body Worn Insect Repellent
- Oils and Cream
- Synthetic
- Deet
- Picaridin
- Permethrin
- Plant Based
- Citronella
- Geraniol
- Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus
- Synthetic
- Oils and Cream
- Apparel
- Stickers and Patches
- Aerosols
- Deet
- Non Deet
- Non Body Worn Insect Repellent
- Coils, Mats and Sheet
- Aerosol
- Deet
- Non Deet
- Liquid Vaporizer
- Coils, Mats and Sheet
Europe Insect Repellent Market, by Country
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Norway
- Sweden
- Finland
- Iceland
- Rest of Europe
